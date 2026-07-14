FIFA World Cup Semifinals 2026: Shop ’Fits to Support Your Favorite Team
The FIFA World Cup semifinal matches are on the horizon, and whether you’re cheering for France, Spain, England or Argentina, one thing is for certain: You have to look the part!
And if you’re on the hunt for some sporty style inspo, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of A-listers have been showcasing their team pride throughout the tournament, which began on June 11. In recent weeks, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo cheered on Barcelona, actor Camila Morrone put forth a dazzling display of sporty fashion in honor of Argentina and Victoria Beckham went against the grain, proving that an elevated ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads in the press box.
With the original grouping of 48 countries narrowed down to four, excitement is rising as the competition gets closer and closer to the final match on Sunday, July 19, in which the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion will be crowned.
When are the World Cup semifinal matches?
While France will play Spain today, Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, England and Argentina will face off tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Shop your team
In order to gear up for the World Cup semifinals, wear your team pride on your sleeve with the following jerseys, tops and jackets.
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France
FIFA World Cup 2026™ France Women's Cropped Tank - Royal, $59 CAD (peace-collective.com)
This cute cropped tank is perfect for the summer season, and the “FIFA World Cup 2026” patch on the ribbed garment is a great subtle detail.
Spain
Adidas Spain 26/27 Cropped Home Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $88.49 (tradeinn.com)
This cute jersey pairs perfectly with cut-off denim shorts or jeans and the cropped silhouette is super trendy.
England
England Windrunner Women’s Nike Soccer UV Woven Jacket, $130 (nike.com)
Do you need a windbreaker in the middle of July? Not necessarily. However, add this stylish piece of outerwear to your wardrobe to showcase your pride for England come rain or shine.
Argentina
FIFA Graphic Football Jersey, $34.99 (cottonon.com)
A relaxed, sporty jersey that pairs a baby blue and brown color palette, this loose-fitting jersey is one you’ll reach for regularly to showcase your team pride.
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Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.