FIFA World Cup Semifinals 2026: Shop ’Fits to Support Your Favorite Team

The FIFA World Cup semifinal matches are on the horizon, and whether you’re cheering for France, Spain, England or Argentina, one thing is for certain: You have to look the part!

And if you’re on the hunt for some sporty style inspo, we’ve got you covered. Plenty of A-listers have been showcasing their team pride throughout the tournament, which began on June 11. In recent weeks, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo cheered on Barcelona, actor Camila Morrone put forth a dazzling display of sporty fashion in honor of Argentina and Victoria Beckham went against the grain, proving that an elevated ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads in the press box.

With the original grouping of 48 countries narrowed down to four, excitement is rising as the competition gets closer and closer to the final match on Sunday, July 19, in which the 2026 FIFA World Cup champion will be crowned.

When are the World Cup semifinal matches?

While France will play Spain today, Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, England and Argentina will face off tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Shop your team

In order to gear up for the World Cup semifinals, wear your team pride on your sleeve with the following jerseys, tops and jackets.

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France

FIFA World Cup 2026™ France Women's Cropped Tank - Royal, $59 CAD (peace-collective.com)

Peace Collective

This cute cropped tank is perfect for the summer season, and the “FIFA World Cup 2026” patch on the ribbed garment is a great subtle detail.

Spain

Adidas Spain 26/27 Cropped Home Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $88.49 (tradeinn.com)

Trade Inn

This cute jersey pairs perfectly with cut-off denim shorts or jeans and the cropped silhouette is super trendy.

England

England Windrunner Women’s Nike Soccer UV Woven Jacket, $130 (nike.com)

Nike

Do you need a windbreaker in the middle of July? Not necessarily. However, add this stylish piece of outerwear to your wardrobe to showcase your pride for England come rain or shine.

Argentina

FIFA Graphic Football Jersey, $34.99 (cottonon.com)

Cotton On

A relaxed, sporty jersey that pairs a baby blue and brown color palette, this loose-fitting jersey is one you’ll reach for regularly to showcase your team pride.

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