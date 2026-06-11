FIFA World Cup 2026: Wear Your Team Pride on Your Sleeve With These Styles
The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off today, with the first matchup of the tournament taking place at 3 p.m. ET as Mexico goes up against South Africa. The international competition, which will run through Sunday, July 19, is being hosted across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and will be the first time the World Cup is played with 48 participating countries.
Whether you’re cheering for the U.S., Brazil, Spain or Argentina to come away victorious and hoist the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy, it’s important to look the part while rooting for your team. Tune in to the action (available on Fox and FS1) to cheer on your favorite squad with the right gear by shopping a few SI Lifestyle-approved World Cup threads below.
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AE x Umbro Sweater Jersey, $64.95 and Sweater Short, $54.95 (ae.com)
This adorable knit set is an American Eagle x Umbro exclusive and gives off sporty, cool girl vibes all in one. The top is cropped, while the shorts have an elastic waist with a drawstring for a comfortable fit.
Argentina Reconstructed Bringback Jersey, $90 (adidas.com)
Adidas offers several jersey options for women, including this unique one-shoulder option with a funky lace-up back. In addition to Argentina, there is also a Mexico reconstructed jersey top available for purchase.
FIFA World Cup 2026™ USA Women’s Baby Tee, $39.99 (tillys.com)
This cropped baby tee is a simple way to show your pride for the U.S. Wear it with denim cut-off shorts and sneakers for an appropriately low-key, sporty look, or kick things up a notch with a pair of boots.
Embroidered Goal Tee, $128 (freepeople.com)
We adore the embroidered floral accents on this tee, which features the No. 10 on the back and on the chest. Athleisure has never been so sweet!
Match Day USA Jersey, $98 (freepeople.com)
This oversized jersey is an incredibly patriotic piece and features a FP Movement emblem on the sleeve. Pair with athletic shorts, some cool mirrored sunnies and you’ll be all set to cheer on Team USA.
FIFA World Cup 2026™ Globe Hand Towel Top, $148 (tombolocompany.com)
If you typically gravitate toward unique pieces, this hand towel top was made for you. The limited-edition keepsake zip-up tank is made of organic cotton terry cloth and is incredibly versatile.
FWC26™ OFFLINE By Aerie 3" Cloud Fleece Short, $39.95 (ae.com)
Stay comfy in these officially licensed shorts by Aerie. The brushed fabric is super soft, while the elasticized waistband makes for an incredibly comfortable wear. In addition to Mexico, you can also rock your Team USA and Canada pride in the style.
The Frolic Exclusive Cotton ‘Hot Girls Love Football’ Tee, $42 (asos.com)
Want to participate in the FIFA World Cup fun but aren’t particularly tied to any one team? This cropped ASOS tee allows you to express yourself with a little bit of sass.
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Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.