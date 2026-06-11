FIFA World Cup 2026: Wear Your Team Pride on Your Sleeve With These Styles

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off today, with the first matchup of the tournament taking place at 3 p.m. ET as Mexico goes up against South Africa. The international competition, which will run through Sunday, July 19, is being hosted across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and will be the first time the World Cup is played with 48 participating countries.

Whether you’re cheering for the U.S., Brazil, Spain or Argentina to come away victorious and hoist the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy, it’s important to look the part while rooting for your team. Tune in to the action (available on Fox and FS1) to cheer on your favorite squad with the right gear by shopping a few SI Lifestyle-approved World Cup threads below.

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American Eagle

This adorable knit set is an American Eagle x Umbro exclusive and gives off sporty, cool girl vibes all in one. The top is cropped, while the shorts have an elastic waist with a drawstring for a comfortable fit.

Adidas

Adidas offers several jersey options for women, including this unique one-shoulder option with a funky lace-up back. In addition to Argentina, there is also a Mexico reconstructed jersey top available for purchase.

Tilly’s

This cropped baby tee is a simple way to show your pride for the U.S. Wear it with denim cut-off shorts and sneakers for an appropriately low-key, sporty look, or kick things up a notch with a pair of boots.

Free People

We adore the embroidered floral accents on this tee, which features the No. 10 on the back and on the chest. Athleisure has never been so sweet!

Free People

This oversized jersey is an incredibly patriotic piece and features a FP Movement emblem on the sleeve. Pair with athletic shorts, some cool mirrored sunnies and you’ll be all set to cheer on Team USA.

Tombolo Company

If you typically gravitate toward unique pieces, this hand towel top was made for you. The limited-edition keepsake zip-up tank is made of organic cotton terry cloth and is incredibly versatile.

Aerie

Stay comfy in these officially licensed shorts by Aerie. The brushed fabric is super soft, while the elasticized waistband makes for an incredibly comfortable wear. In addition to Mexico, you can also rock your Team USA and Canada pride in the style.

ASOS

Want to participate in the FIFA World Cup fun but aren’t particularly tied to any one team? This cropped ASOS tee allows you to express yourself with a little bit of sass.

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