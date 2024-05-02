Venus Williams’s New Book Is Primed to Inspire You to Lead Your Best Life
To Serena Williams, her older sister Venus has always been a source of motivation. The pair, who each found great success as professional tennis players (both in their joint doubles play and singles), started playing together when they were young. Though Serena is now retired from professional play, Venus’s wisdom continues to serve her.
After all, Venus didn’t simply push Serena on the court. “Her wisdom I have used not only in my tennis career,” the younger Williams wrote in a recent Instagram post, “but also in my thriving business career. I feel so fortunate to have had a leg up because of all her insights.”
Now, Venus is hoping to do the same thing for others that she did for her sister with the release of her forthcoming book, Strive, out in September. According to HarperCollins, the company publishing the book, it is “an inspiring and innovative guide towards living your best life.” The book will walk readers through her personal strategy for overcoming challenges and achieving success in her athletic career.
The book, which Serena promised will help readers “strive to greatness,” is the second written by the 43-year-old athlete. She released her first, Come to Win: On How Sports Can Help You Top Your Profession, in June 2010. Co-written with author Kelly E. Carter, the book offered motivation and wisdom for finding success in any given profession. It reached No. 5 on the New York Times best-sellers list.
With her second release, Williams will hope, again, to reach and inspire a wide audience—just as she did for Serena.