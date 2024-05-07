Padma Lakshmi Shares Important Healthcare Reminder for Women
Padma Lakshmi is known for using her platform to advocate for important causes she believes in. Outside of hosting Emmy Award-nominated cooking shows, the 2023 SI Swimsuit star is also an activist and unafraid to speak up.
In her latest Instagram post, the 53-year-old issued an important healthcare reminder to women and emphasized the importance of early detection when it comes to breast cancer. The best-selling author shared a selfie she took while at her own checkup at the doctor’s office.
“Don’t forget to get your ta-tas checked with an annual mammogram!!!” the mom of one captioned the duo of pics she snapped with the mammography unit.
Several fans and women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer chimed in to the comments to agree with the Taste the Nation creator and thank her for the public reminder.
“Thank you @padmalakshmi I am a 3 year breast cancer survivor. Early detection saved my life💗💗,” one person wrote.
“Padma, thank you for leading by example. Mammograms are so very important. 👏👏👏,” another added.
This isn’t the first time the comedian has issued a message about mammograms and their importance. Last October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she provided more valuable information, and directed followers to DenseBreast-info.org as a resource.
“Over the years, I’ve learned not only that I have dense breasts (meaning- less fat and more breast tissue), but that between 40-50% of women in the US do too. Dense breasts make identifying cancer much more difficult. Dense breast tissue also shows up as white on an X-ray, so detecting potential tumors is much more challenging during annual mammograms. Ultrasounds and MRIs are significantly more accurate in distinguishing tumors, but in certain states, insurance companies require pre-approval or have additional out of pocket costs that they do not cover,” Lakshmi shared at the time. “My doctor and I have decided the best protocol for me is to still get an annual mammogram and every other year- I couple that with a sonogram at the same appointment.Ladies, let’s keep our boobies and the rest of our bodies free from cancer! Make sure to discuss the best plan for you with your doctor.”
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Click here for more information and ways to support.