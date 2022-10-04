Brooke Burke Reveals the Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Brooke Burke attends Celebration of Smiles Event hosted by Dionne Warwick on her 81st Birthday to benefit medical charity organization, Operation Smile and The Kind Music Academy. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Brooke Burke has long been a poster child for health and well-being. Having started her modeling career in her 20s, the now 51-year-old seemingly defies the aging process. And she wants to keep it that way for decades to come. The TV personality is focused on living a long life and is helping others to do so, too, through her workout classes on Brooke Burke Body. Her new Longevity Superfood Powder aims at improving overall physical and mental health with a proprietary wheat-free, dairy-free and gluten-free formulation. SI Swimsuit chatted with Burke to learn about her inspiration for the new Longevity product and how her health goals have changed over the years.

What was your inspiration for Longevity?

“I’m all about efficiency, simplifying wellness and fueling my body with all good things. I’m obsessed with superfoods because they’re great for energy, focus, recovery and inflammation. For example, I used to line up a bunch of ingredients for my morning shake, which is expensive and time-consuming. So, now I can get everything I need with the Longevity powder. It’s simple and mindful."

What’s your favorite way to use it?

“I usually begin my day with a post-workout shake with two scoops daily. But we’re experimenting with many different recipes, like energy snacks. So there’s one recipe I’ve been making for a while, and now I sprinkle superfood on top. It’s a pitted date with a teaspoon of almond butter, and then I sprinkle the superfood on top and put it in the freezer. It’s better than grabbing that Reese’s.”

How have your health goals changed over the years?

“I think I better understand my body and how to train and do it more efficiently and effectively. I’m also obsessed with compound moves and target toning. So I understand my body more now as a woman and can target all the junk. I can tone, lift, tighten and get all the areas of a woman’s body that we’re concerned about by understanding how to train. And one of the things that I’m doing differently now is not worrying about numbers on a scale. I’m not talking about size with women. Instead, I’m really pushing the opportunity to build curves and core strength that helps coordination and improves your metabolism and all these things that we weren’t so focused on before.”

You take so much care of your physical health, but what do you do for your mental health?

"BB Body evolved to Body and Soul. We’re doing much more in the mindful space and breathwork. I just started a new program with Movement Mantra, a new term we created. It’s incorporating positive mantras with movement to improve that self-talk. I make my classes repeat them and incorporate them into planks and squats. The first collection we’re using is “I am strong, I am capable, I am worthy, I am beautiful, and I accept this challenge.” It gets you out of your head space and gives you some inner confidence.”

What would be your main advice to young women today?

“I think the value of me time and creating boundaries. Know that you’re worthy and give yourself room to grow. It’s a long path. It’s a daily commitment.”

What advice would you give to your younger self?

“I would’ hae discovered the value of stillness and mindfulness. I was trying to accomplish so much and grinding so hard, and I didn’t really understand the value of meditation, yoga and mental fitness. When you find your stillness, you can slow down. You can tap into your inner space, your inner dialogue, the language of your heart, your soul, and that’s where our power comes from.”

The Longevity superfood powder is now available at longevitybybrookeburkebody.com and ranges from $39.95 to $57.95, with subscription options available.