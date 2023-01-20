Camille Kostek Embraces Her Natural Skin, Declares Filters Are Out

The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model appreciates herself as she is.

Camille Kostek. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We love when people embrace their natural beauty and SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek did just that in a Jan. 19 TikTok post.

Kostek began her clip with a beauty filter over her face, which exaggerated her tan and gave her false eyelashes and ultra icy blue eyes. She lip-synced along to “Tear in My Heart” by twenty one pilots.

“The songs on the radio are O.K. / but my taste in music is your face,” she pretended to sing as the filter disappeared from the video and Kostek’s natural beauty shined through.

While Kostek sported a bold red lip and other face makeup in the video, we get her point—she’s clearly not interested in unrealistic photo or video filters, and we couldn’t agree more with her stance.

The 30-year-old model wore a blue bra top along with a light blue, white and red jacket, while her long blonde locks were pulled back in a high ponytail.

She captioned her post aptly: “filters are out 🚫.”

“I’m obsessed 🤩,” wrote one fan, while another person added, “literally a goddess.”

Taking a break from photo and video filters can only be good for our mental health. Kostek previously chatted with Us Weekly about caring for her mental well-being.

“I like to meditate, take baths at home with essential oils and salts and write in a journal,” she said, adding that she likes to write down affirmations and play meditative music before bed.

“There is only one you and that is your power. Accepting all that you are will lead you to live your best life and will allow you to be free and your true authentic self,” Kostek stated.

