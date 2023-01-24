Katie Austin Shares Four Exercises to Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

Katie Austin. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Katie Austin frequently shares quick workout tips on social media, and her latest Instagram post offered up four pelvic floor-strengthening moves.

In the clip, the SI Swimsuit 2022 co-Rookie of the Year identified and demonstrated four exercises that can be done either at home or in the gym with nothing but a yoga mat. Austin wore a periwinkle-colored bodysuit while she showed how to do bird dogs, hip bridges, dead bugs and planks.

“As I get older, the more and more I realize how important it is to work on my pelvic floor🦋 even though strengthening your pelvic floor muscles is internal, and it’s hard to show in exercises, these moves can help engage the area,” she wrote in her Jan. 23 post. “Try these moves slow and steady with your hips tucked under💫.”

Tons of the certified fitness trainer’s followers chimed in to the comments section, including Austin’s mother, fitness guru Denise Austin.

“So AWESOME Katie!!!!! You are so right!!! It helps ALL of us women!!!!! Xoxo,” her mom wrote.

“Even more important after having a baby I need to try this one !! 🙌🏼,” added SI Swimsuit model Kelly Hughes, to which Austin replied, “yesss exactly!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

“Pelvic floor strengthening workout on the app?” asked one fan of Austin’s health and wellness app, The Katie Austin Program.

“Love these moves, absolutely necessary 👍🏾,” added another follower, while one person stated, “I love this!! Would love to see more videos of this.”

