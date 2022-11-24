Katie Austin Shares Post-Thanksgiving Dinner Exercises to Ease Belly Bloat

Katie Austin at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

While Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on gratitude, let’s be real: many of the celebrations surrounding this holiday center around food and lots of it. After you’ve piled your plate with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie and the works, you may be left feeling… well, stuffed.

It may seem counterintuitive, but moving your body after consuming a big meal can actually do you some good. Fitness enthusiast and SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2022 Katie Austin shared an Instagram post with six gentle moves to help ease your belly, perfect for executing after a hearty Thanksgiving feast.

Austin shared an important sentiment saying, “ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS with no food guilt❤️ my favorite line: Don’t let a meal become more than a moment” in the caption of her post.

The certified fitness trainer promises that the exercises will help ease discomfort or bloating, and the series of gentle moves Austin shares—including a simple cat cow yoga pose and alternating arm and leg raises—require just a yoga mat, so they’re easy to execute no matter where you’re headed for the holidays.

Her followers appreciated the advice, commenting, “This is the content we all need 🙌🏼🔥” and “🙌 Bless you. Doing the lords work, always.”

In her post, Austin noted that she has a family of 40 joining her for the holiday, a sentiment her mom and fitness guru Denise Austin echoed in her own Instagram post.

In the family photo, Denise is pictured with Katie, her other daughter, Kelly, husband and former pro tennis player, Jeff, and their dog.

“I am SO excited for Thanksgiving this week!!,” Denise exclaimed, adding that it’s the best time of year to reflect on what we’re thankful for. “My heart is so happy!! What do you look forward to most this time of year? #GratiTuesday!!!! Xoxo.”

Earlier this week, Katie recreated her mother’s blue leotard workout outfit from the early 90s. The fitness enthusiasts and mother-daughter duo often collaborate, including walking the runway at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show earlier this year.

