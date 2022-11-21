Katie Austin Recreates Denise Austin’s Blue Leotard Workout Fit From the Early ’90s

In an homage to her mother, fitness guru Denise Austin, Katie Austin took to Instagram to recreate one of her mom’s looks from the late ’90s.

A certified fitness trainer, health coach and SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2022, Katie emulated her mom’s look from the cover of Denise’s “30-Minute Fat Burning Workout” VHS cassette, complete with the exact blue leotard and very ’90s yellow and white/black checkered windbreaker her mom sported. Katie really committed to the look, complete with white trainers and a similar, if not more modern and less wind-blown, hairstyle.

“I love following in your fitness footsteps @deniseaustin exact leotard & jacket from 30 years ago,” she captioned her post.

Denise’s blast from the past workout promised “a low-impact workout to burn calories, shape up, firm up, look and feel great” when it was released in November 1999. Much has changed in the fitness world since, and today, her Fit Over 50-themed workout series caters to exercises that help maintain flexibility, strength and energy as you age.

Katie, who has an on-demand fitness app, often shares Instagram posts with her mom, in which they’re working out together or making healthy meals in the kitchen. This past summer, the mother-daughter duo shared the runway at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show.

