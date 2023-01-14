Katie Austin’s No-Lettuce Salad Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Lunch

The fitness guru’s lunchtime staple only requires six ingredients.

Katie Austin. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Are you tired of sad desk salads? It seems 2022 SI Swimsuit co-Rookie of the Year Katie Austin is too. The fitness influencer shared a no-lettuce salad recipe on Instagram on Jan. 11 that has us counting down the seconds until lunchtime.

The 29-year-old certified fitness trainer’s Bacon Cheddar Ranch Broccoli Salad requires no lettuce, so it’s a unique and tasty take on a regular old boring salad.

“This Bacon Cheddar Ranch Broccoli Salad can be meal-prepped, eaten on its own as a salad or used as a side dish,” Austin said in the snippet.

She instructed followers to finely dice broccoli, then add green onions and toss in crispy bacon bites, diced cheddar, roasted corn and avocado before drizzling on ranch dressing.

“Warning: when you finish eating it, you will crave it for the rest of the week🤤,” Austin wrote in the caption of her post.

The specific ingredient measurements are as follows:

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Broccoli Salad

2.5 cup diced broccoli

1/2 cup white corn, roasted

1/2 cup diced bacon

1/2 cup diced cheddar

1/3 cup diced green onions

1/2 avocado

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1.5 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper

Plenty of Austin’s followers piped in to the comments section to share their thoughts on the recipe.

“YES PLEASE! Just no onions😂😍,” said one person, while another fan added, “Same girl. Love a salad without lettuce.”

“Adding Parmesan crisps is a good 🤤🤤,” suggested a follower, while an additional person said, "I’m making this today.”

“I honestly love salads that don’t have lettuce in them, so this is a must-try,” Austin said in the clip.

If you’re looking to improve your meal-prep skills this year, you might also like Austin’s recipes for Mexican-Style Spiced Elevated Coleslaw or Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti Squash.

