Lizzo’s Passionate Speech on Beauty Standards: ‘The Discourse Around Bodies Is Tired’

Lizzo. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lizzo regularly uses her platform for good, and on Friday, Jan. 6, the “Good As Hell” singer shared an impassioned post on body image that we’re making our 2023 mantra.

The singer wore a marble-patterned strappy string bikini while she stood in front of a beautiful, tropical backdrop. She began her clip by saying, "The discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

“I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick, why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before,’” the 34-year-old said. The singer then continued to share examples of inappropriate public commentary on women’s bodies.

“Are we O.K.? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art, and this body is art. And I’mma do whatever I want with this body,” the three-time Grammy Award winner said.

The “Truth Hurts” singer captioned the post she shared with her 13 million followers: “If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏.”

Friends and fans chimed in to the comments section of the singer’s post to praise her for her body positivity.

"Because our bodies ain’t nobody business ❤️,” said social media personality Tabitha Brown, while singer Lauren Jauregui commented, “FACTS!!!”

“You are changing things tho. You start conversations & make people think,” wrote digital creator Courtney Quinn. “It shouldn’t fall on you, but need you to know you do more than your fair share & you are changing things. ❤️ we’re so thankful.”

“I wish that comments [cost] ya’ll money, so we could see how much time we are f------ wasting on the wrong thing,” Lizzo added.

She shared the same video on Twitter, captioning her tweet, “Every comment under this post cost u 5.99$… likes & retweets are free.”

