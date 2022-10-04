The Best Fall Foods to Supercharge Your Health

Getty Images

It seems spring and summer are made for healthy eating, thanks to all the fresh fruits available. But fall is actually one of the best seasons for scoring foods packed with health benefits. So, what should you be incorporating into meals in the next few months? Well, we tapped nutritional expert Stephanie Yates from Bulk.com to find her top produce picks and why they’re so good for your body.

Apples

“If you’re looking for fruits, apples, pineapples and kiwi are some of the best options, packed with fiber and Vitamin C,” sys Yates. “Not only will they be at their cheapest, but they’ll also be much brighter and taste better as they haven’t traveled a long distance before reaching your plate.”

Apples also boast lots of fiber, potassium and Vitamin K. The fiber helps digestion, while potassium supports the optimal function of the muscles and nerves. Vitamin K produces healthy bone tissue. Plus, apples are rich in antioxidants that help protect your cells from harmful molecules that can lead to future chronic conditions.

Mushrooms

These fungi are packed with fiber as well as B vitamins. Those vitamins help your body get energy from food and support healthy brain function. In addition, selenium (also found in mushrooms) is an antioxidant to prevent cell damage—this protection helps fight against developing heart disease, diabetes and even cancer.

Sweet Potatoes

“When it comes to vegetables, fall is the best time to enjoy sweet potato,” says Yates. Why? They are rich in vitamins like Vitamins A, C, and B6 and potassium and antioxidants like apples.

Vitamin A helps your vision, immune system and organs to work correctly. Vitamin C also boosts the immune system and protects against free radicals, while Vitamin B6 is about keeping the nervous and immune systems healthy.

Beets

Like many other foods on this list, beets also have a lot of fiber and are a good source of potassium. But a unique feature is that beets contain nitrates. This helps open the blood vessels, which improves cardiovascular function, blood pressure and brain function. They also have betalains that support detoxification and reduce inflammation.

Squash

“Squash is another wonderful option at this time of year, contributing to your daily calcium, Vitamin C, iron and magnesium intake,” says Yates. As you might know, calcium helps you maintain strong bones. But it also supports your heart, muscles and nerves. Iron is crucial for optimizing many core bodily functions like gastrointestinal processes and the immune system. And magnesium helps regulate your blood sugar, blood pressure, and even mood. So yes, the naturally occurring chemical element can help calm an anxious mind.