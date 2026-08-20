Alix Earle Just Shared Her Go-to Full Body-Workout: Get the Plan Here

Alix Earle is giving her fans a little insight into what goes into her regular sweat sessions at the gym. In a TikTok posted to her account yesterday, the 25-year-old content creator demonstrated what her typical workout looks like—and it’s no wonder the model and Earle Meets World star has such enviable abs.

“My go to workout 😀 don't laugh at me,” Earle quipped in the caption of her TikTok. She then walked her 8.5 million followers on the platform through what a typical day in the gym looks like for her, which consists of the following moves.

Alix Earle | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

How to recreate Alix Earle’s go-to full-body workout

Elliptical for 30 minutes at level eight

12 reps of leg extensions, repeated three times

12 reps of dumbbell exercises with 10-pound weights, repeated three times

12 squats with a 20-pound kettlebell, repeated three times

12 squat pulses with a 20-pound kettlebell, repeated three times

Rainbow kicks, donkey kicks and fire hydrants for one minute on each leg

Crunches, bicycle crunches, scissor kicks, Russian twists and toe taps, one minute for each move

As Earle noted, the workout takes just under an hour for her to complete. While clad in a black workout set consisting of a bra top and leggings, she explained that she gets her cardio out of the way first before moving onto machines and bodyweight exercises for the strength training portion of her workout.

“I start on the elliptical, I do this for like 30 minutes, I did a level eight and I feel like this is good to just like get your heart rate up, break a little sweat, get some cardio in,” she noted. When it comes to her strength training, Earle shared that she does 12 reps of each exercise and will typically complete three or four sets.

“doing a workout just makes the day so much better!” one follower commented, to which Earle replied, “It rlly does.”

“Show us how you grew your glutes! 🍑,” another fan requested.

“Doing this tomorrow, thanks bb,” someone else noted.

“Oh we have BEEN waiting for this one 🤭👏👏,” another comment read.

Back in March of this year, Earle shared a similar video offering fans a sneak peek into her workout, where she also provided a helpful tip for getting the most out of core moves. “Something I learned recently is ‘breathing.’ Sounds simple, but I used to never really breathe when I was working out,” she stated. “Exhaling and really squeezing your core is really, really helpful.”

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