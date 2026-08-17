Alix Earle Shares Step-by-Step Hair Tutorial for Enviable, Voluminous Waves

Alix Earle has always had great hair, but lately, her followers have been begging for the content creator and model to share her secrets for the voluminous, wavy locks she’s been sporting. The 25-year-old New Jersey native delivered in a recent TikTok, in which she provided a step-by-step tutorial for how she curls and sets her hair. We broke everything down for you below!

Alix Earle’s five-step tutorial for the perfect waves

Curl the bottom section of your hair inward

At the beginning of her video, Earle instructed her followers to start with clean, dry hair. She began her tutorial by curling the bottom section of hair with one key instruction.

“Probably the most important part is I curl inwards toward my face,” she said. “My whole life, I feel like I was always curling away from my face. But I feel like for that like vintage-y look ... I’ve been loving the inward curls recently. So when you’re curling it, you don’t want to like pull down on the barrel and twist, you kind of just want to leave the whole curl and then make sure you hairspray it a lot after.”

Alix Earle | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Repeat the process on the next layer of hair

While Earle divided her hair into two layers, you may have to repeat the process a different number of times yourself depending on how thick your locks are. No matter what, be sure to heed Earle’s advice: “You want to try and leave the curl as much as possible, don’t pull it,” she stated. “It’s gonna look a little crazy at first.”

If you have curtain bangs, leave those for last

The two front pieces of Earle’s locks are the only sections she curls away from her face. “You want to pull the hair pretty tight so it’s getting curled, pushed back,” she noted. “And then I do the same thing on the other side, everything inward except those two little front pieces.”

Put hair at your crown in a roller

For extra volume, take the hair closest to your crown and put it in a roller while you finish getting ready. “We’re gonna spray everything, don’t brush it out yet, and then the two front pieces that I curled backwards, I put a curler in them or like a little roller and I let this set while I do my makeup,” Earle explained.

Add the finishing touches

After letting your hair set for roughly 30 minutes, brush through the curls and remove the roller. Earle then styled her hair with a subtle side part, hand teased her locks and spritzed her entire head with hairspray. “You need a lot of hairspray, like your hair needs to be a little crunch for it to stay, because if it’s super clean and silky, it’s gonna fall,” she added.

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