Are Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Dating? Here’s Everything We Know

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Kendall Jenner just might be off the market. The 30-year-old model and reality television star is allegedly dating 28-year-old Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, and according to reports, the two have been “hanging out” for months.

The famous pair, who have apparently known each other for years, were seemingly set up by Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie, 28. And while dating rumors first started swirling after Kendall and Elordi were spotted chatting with one another at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 15, the online scuttlebutt kicked into high gear earlier this month after the two allegedly locked lips during Justin Bieber’s performance during Weekend 1 of Coachella.

“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” a source told People in an article published on Tuesday, April 21.

When celebrity gossip publication Deuxmoi initially shared the Coachella insight on Instagram on April 12, fans quickly began shipping the pair. “They’re so equally hot honestly good for them,” one person wrote, while someone else stated, “I need 4-7 business days to process this. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, more fans chimed in to the comments section of People’s Instagram post of the exclusive earlier this week. “Two of the most beautiful people together 👏🤍🫶,” one person chimed, while another follower stated, “They look great together! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Who has Jenner been linked to previously?

The Kardashians star is no stranger to high-profile relationships. In the past, she has been linked to six-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, retired NBA star Blake Griffin, and pop superstar Harry Styles.

“I love really hard, and I love without apology,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in an August 2023 cover story. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships ... I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s O.K. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”

Who has Elordi dated in the past?

The Wuthering Heights star’s most high-profile romances have been with influencer Olivia Jade and model-actress Kaia Gerber. He has also been linked to Joey King, his costar in 2018’s The Kissing Booth, as well as Zendaya, whom he stars in Euphoria alongside.

“You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult,” Elordi told Vanity Fair in 2020 of balancing his romantic side with the challenge of dating in the public eye.

While only time will tell whether or not this match is made in heaven, we look forward to keeping up with the latest developments.

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