Charli XCX Teases Upcoming ‘Wuthering Heights’ Album With Dreamy Photo Shoot
We’re falling in love again and again with Charli XCX, as this music sensation is just one month away from releasing yet another fascinating project. The Grammy Award-winning singer was tapped to collaborate on Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights film and composed a full-length album to serve as the soundtrack for the 2026 adaptation.
So far, the world has been thoroughly impressed with the tracks she’s released as teasers. “House,” for example, has already gone viral on TikTok, regularly appearing on the For You page with viewers pairing the guttural lyrics with melodramatic moments that are also comedic. Still, in the midst of this trend, it’s become abundantly clear that Charli XCX has the range, going from party rocker to troubled maiden in a flash.
Her latest Instagram post captured the essence of her upcoming piece incredibly well, confirming that, no matter what fans predict, no one is prepared for what’s about to hit the sound waves.
The excitement is palpable, and it might largely stem from the fact that Charli XCX is just as thrilled about what she’s been working on. A passion project in every sense, she relished the opportunity to work with such amazing talent, including John Cale of Velvet Underground, to bring her vision to life.
“A few years ago I watched Todd Haynes’ documentary about the Velvet Underground. As many of you know I’m a huge fan of the band and was really taken by the documentary,” the 33-year-old revealed in a statement. “One thing that stuck with me was how John Cale described a key sonic requirement of the Velvet Underground. That any song had to be both ‘elegant and brutal.’”
She went on, adding, “So I decided to reach out to him to get his opinion on the songs that his phrase had so deeply inspired, but also to see whether he might want to collaborate on any… I sent him some songs and we started talking specifically about ‘House.’ We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do. And it was… well, it made me cry.”
In all ways, working with Fennell on such a momentous title appears to be an absolute dream come true for Charli XCX. “This collection of songs is an album, and sure, my name’s on the credits, but is it a Charli XCX album? I don’t even know. Nor do I really care to find out,” she penned in her November 2025 Substack piece. “All I know is that it’s a celebration of my freedom as an artist right now and that I feel passionate about what I’ve created and how it’s been created.“
Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights officially releases everywhere on Friday, Feb. 13. Preview the highly anticipated tracklist here.