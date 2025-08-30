Meet the Dallas Cowboys WAGs We’ll Be Seeing on the Sidelines in 2025
The 2025-26 NFL regular season kicks off for the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4, as they travel to Philadelphia to face the reigning champion Eagles.
But before they take the field, allow us to introduce just some of the roster’s significant others—who you may catch a glimpse of during the regular season this year!
Sarah Jane Ramos (Dak Prescott)
It’s been almost two years since Ramos and the Dallas quarterback were initially linked in September 2023, per PEOPLE.
Since then, the couple welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024, and got engaged eight months later in October. They then welcomed their second child, Aurora Rayne Prescott, in May of this year. The couple announced their second pregnancy exclusively with SI Swimsuit.
Haley Cavinder (Jake Ferguson)
Haley Cavinder—an SI Swimsuit Runway Show alum, former NCAA basketball player and content creator—announced her engagement to the team’s tight end back in April.
The couple has been together since 2023, with Cavinder posting on Instagram in Sept. 2024: “a year w ferg.”
Sonia Cintron (Marist Liufau)
Cinton, a WNBA rookie on the Washington Mystics—who also earned an All-Star nod during her debut season in the league—is the longtime girlfriend of Dallas linebacker Liufau.
The duo of Notre Dame alumni dates back to 2022, and have actively supported each other’s budding careers in professional sports.
Brandi Yvonne (Juanyeh Thomas)
A content creator and entrepreneur, Yvonne never fails to bring style to the sidelines when she’s supporting her man, Dallas safety Thomas, in action.
The duo announced that they were expecting their first child, Juanyeh Ajah Thomas Jr., back in November 2023, who celebrated his first birthday in late March.
Kalani Bagsby (Tyler Booker)
This duo of Alabama alumni were all smiles when Booker was drafted to Dallas in April.
Bagsby was also recently featured on the Women of the NFL Instagram account, where she brought followers along for a Cowboys preseason game.
Allison (Bryan Anger)
Anger tied the knot with the Dallas punter back in 2019.
On their first anniversary at the start of the decade, her husband penned, “I am beyond blessed to call this strong and compassionate woman my wife.”
Kaylie Alyson (Solomon Thomas)
Alyson was introduced to the Dallas defensive tackle in July of 2023, and two years later, the duo committed to forever on the mountaintops.
Thomas got down on one knee in June 2025, writing on Instagram: “But now, here you are—my fiancée—the woman I will live for, forever.”
Jenn (Brandon Aubrey)
A fellow pair of Notre Dame alumni, the Aubreys tied the knot in 2019.
The athletic duo also participated in NCAA athletics at the Division 1 school; Jenn played lacrosse while Brandon was a kicker on the Fighting Irish.
BrayLynn Anshutz (Cooper Beebe)
Anshutz is getting ready for a 2026 wedding, after her fiancé, Cowboys center Beebe, proposed to theKansas State University alumni in February.
The duo will tie the knot next May.
Erica Ladecia (Shamar James )
You can see Ladecia cheering on Dallas linebacker James in her own creations on the sidelines.
The duo also shares their love loudly, sporting the initials of their significant other in their Instagram bios.
Sadie (Hunter Luepke)
Tying the knot in Wisconsin in the spring of 2022, Sadie and Dallas running back Luepke extended their family in January of 2024 when she gave birth to their daughter, Louella Mackenzie Luepke.
They’ll be expecting their second child in January of 2026.
Abbey (Brock Hoffman)
Hoffman is in her newlywed era, having married the Dallas center in July of this year.
Following their nuptials in Colorado, the duo headed to the beaches of Cabo to celebrate their honeymoon.
Kitana Burgard (Phil Mafah)
A duo of former NCAA athletes, Burgard (Syracuse track and field) and Phil Mafah (Clemson football), announced their engagement in April of this year, less than a month before Mafah was selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
Val Gargia Murray (Kenneth Murray)
Murray and her husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the summer.
The Dallas linebacker posted that the couple tied the knot in July of 2024, captioning the three-slide carousel, “Racing into forever with my love…🏎️♥️.”
Carly Sieg (Trent Sieg)
This longtime couple tied the knot back in the summer of 2019.
They then announced that they were expecting their first child, Elijah Russell Sieg, just over two years later in December of 2021.
Precious Aholelei (Jay Toia)
While this duo stays private on social media, Dallas’s defensive tackle Toia never fails to highlight his girl—pinning a seven-slide carousel of the couple to Instagram, captioned “Always You,” with a duo of adorable emojis.