Lindsey Vonn Celebrates Third Podium Finish This Month Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn is back at the top of the mountain—literally and figuratively.
In case you missed it, the three-time Olympic medalist—who took home a gold medal and a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics before returning to win another bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics—had initially retired back in 2019 due to injury. However, she announced her return to the sport in late 2024 after a successful surgery, and to simply say she’s come back to skiing swinging would be an absolute understatement.
Earlier this month, the 41-year-old made history when she won the first women’s downhill race in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, becoming the “oldest winner” of that particular race and marking her first victory in years. She also took home silver during the second downhill race in that same World Cup on day two. And today, Dec. 20, the athlete added yet another victory to her already impressive list, revealing she’s back on the podium.
Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 2.6 million followers, Vonn was all smiles as she held her trophy, showing fans she’d placed third overall in her latest race: a downhill in Val d’lsere, France. Her latest race also marked her 141st World Cup finish, per BBC.
According to USA Today, the skier’s final time was “1:41.89” with Vonn finishing “0.35 seconds behind winner Cornelia Huetter of Austria.” This victory means that, of the three downhill races Vonn has run this month alone, she’s earned podium placement in all of them. And with the 2026 Winter Olympics just around the corner, these stats are exciting for not only the returning athlete, but also those in her corner—like her father, who was present for her latest feat.
“🥉Another podium finish! Thankful to be up there today… despite some mistakes. Even more thankful that my Dad was there to see it 🥹❤️,” Vonn penned in the caption of her Instagram post before listing the placements of her fellow competitors. She concluded the caption by adding, “Excited for another chance tomorrow. 💪🏻 ”
As noted in her Instagram post, Vonn has another race tomorrow, Dec. 21, as the event finishes with a super-G. Meanwhile, the 2026 Olympic Games are currently slated to run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22 in Milano-Cortina, Italy (with the official Olympics website currently hosting a handy countdown clock). Needless to say, we’ll be tuning in tomorrow!