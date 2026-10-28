‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Week 7 Live Recap: Dances, Scores and Elimination

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Welcome back, girls and ghouls! It’s time for another episode of Dancing With the Stars, and tonight’s promises to be the most terrifying yet—not only because of the theme, but also because two stars will be eliminated instead of the usual one.

Don’t have time to catch all of tonight’s tricks and/or treats? Worry not, dear friends! We’ve got you covered with our full live recap so you don’t miss any of the horror-adjacent action—but first, let’s get you all caught up on what you might’ve missed last week.

Who was eliminated last week on DWTS?

Last week, the stars brought judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Kym Johnson to tears during “Dedication Night.” The emotional evening is a staple of the show and often creates the season’s most moving moments—and this season was no exception! For the special theme, the remaining stars dedicated their routines to a person or event from their lives and danced to a meaningful song, with plenty of surprise guests in attendance.

Paralympian Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach scored the first 10s of Season 35 with their moving contemporary routine set to “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia, which was dedicated to Frech’s mother. For the feat, the duo earned a near-perfect score with 37 out of 40 points. And at the top of the leaderboard—just one point ahead of Frech and Karagach with 38—were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who made their mark with an emotional contemporary routine set to “Breathe Me” by Sia, which Glenn dedicated to her sister, Brooke.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the leaderboard was a four-way tie between Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold and Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess—the latter of whom dedicated his routine to “mothers everywhere” while announcing that he and his fiancée, Tate Madden, are currently expecting their first child.

Given the personal nature of the episode, no one was eliminated during Week 6; however, the judges confirmed that, as a result, two stars would be eliminated in Week 7 instead. To read our full recap of last week’s episode, click here.

What is the theme this week on DWTS?

With the spookiest holiday of the year on Saturday, Oct. 31, DWTS is celebrating “Horror Movie Night” this week! The theme will challenge the remaining stars and pros to channel iconic moments from fan-favorite scary films, including Sinners, Black Swan, The Lost Boys and more. Also, ballroom expert and Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro panelist Shirley Ballas will be the guest judge for Week 7.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

Stiles and Sosa opened the show with an intense Argentine tango to “The Dogs Attack” by Jerry Goldsmith, Lionel Newman and the National Philharmonic Orchestra, inspired by the 1976 horror classic The Omen. During practice, the duo looked back on their sweet “Dedication Night” dance before committing to their spooky routine, which was informed by Stiles’s role in the 2006 reboot.

Ballas felt there wasn’t enough “tracing” on the dance floor, giving the routine a 4—which elicited literal gasps from the audience. Tonioli called Stiles the “mistress of seduction,” applauded the choreography and gave them an 8. Inaba agreed with Ballas, noting the dance felt “tense,” giving them a 7. Hough loved the chosen song but felt the movements were a little “timid,” giving them another 7. Total score: 26/40

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Dancing a quickstep to “Toxic” by 2WEI, inspired by the iconic Saw film franchise, Johnson wanted the dance to be “all about wow moments.” Unfortunately, Shum Jr.’s schedule on Grey’s Anatomy made rehearsal difficult, but the two worked through it for a breathtaking performance.

Tonioli joked that he could “literally taste the fear” through the routine, giving them a 10. Inaba gave them a standing ovation and a second 10. Hough was impressed by the “core strength” on display, giving them a 10. Ballas loved the “whole narrative” of the choreography, giving them a fourth 10 for the first perfect score of the season. Total Score: 40/40

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ali and Ravnik danced a passionate paso doble set to “I Lied to You” by Miles Caton, inspired by the 2026 Oscar-winning film Sinners. During their practice, Ali joked that being judged by Ballas may be a horror movie, but she would be “the final girl.”

Inaba said the routine was Ali’s “most embodied and passionate dance yet,” giving them an 8. Hough said, “Whatever Ali is selling, he’s buying,” giving them a second 8. Ballas said the choreography had “no recognizable paso doble” qualities, giving them a 4. Tonioli loved that he felt “the beast within [Ali] coming out,” giving them an 8. Total Score: 28/40

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