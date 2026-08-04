‘Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro’ Season 1 Week 4 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Well, friends, it’s Monday, and you know what that means: it’s time to break out those dancing shoes for another episode of ABC’s latest hit show, Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro!

The spin-off series—which premiered last month ahead of the highly anticipated 35th season of the main show this fall—is currently four weeks deep in the competition, and the playing field has narrowed to the top eight contestants. After a surprising turn of events last week courtesy of judges Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas and host Robert Irwin, things continue to heat up for the aspiring pros.

What happened on last week’s episode?

The theme was group dancing for the third episode, with Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart on hand as the guest mentor and judge. While the group dance challenge proved simple for those with commercial dance experience, those without experience struggled, and unfortunately, contestant Natalie Jolley was accidentally hit in the face during practice. This resulted in a serious injury, and the judges noted that the moment further highlighted the importance of working properly in a group.

From there, the contestants were divided into two teams chosen by contestants Nina Mayster and Tristen Sanders, with the former tackling a group tango and the latter choreographing a group rumba. After the performances ended, the judging panel named Nina’s team the winners of the challenge, leaving Tristen’s team in the bottom three.

From there, Tristen and teammate Selena Hamilton were announced as the bottom two; however, the judges surprised the contestants by revealing that no one would be going home. Unfortunately, Natalie’s injury during practice left her unable to continue in the competition, and she was sent home, leaving a spot open for both Selena and Tristen to stay another week. Thus, going into tonight’s episode, the top eight contestants were:

Adele Zaikman

AJ Pritchard

Allen Genkin

Erik Linder

Nina Mayster

Selena Hamilton

Stephani Sosa

Tristen Sanders

For more information on last week’s episode, check out our full live recap here.

What happened on tonight’s episode?

For the fourth week of the competition, the contestants had to prove their ability to understand chemistry on the ballroom floor in an episode titled “Bring on the Intensity: Chemistry With Jenna Johnson.” As noted in the title, two-time Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy winner Jenna Johnson was the guest mentor and judge.

To open the show, Johnson treated the contestants to a routine that showcased her ability to connect with a fellow dancer. The judges then told the aspiring pros that they’d be tackling the rumba and Argentine Tango. To find their partners, Johnson had the contestants dance with each other one by one to find who had the most natural chemistry. Once everyone had danced, Johnson revealed that the female contestants would pick their partners for the challenge; however, if two women picked the same male partner, he’d have the final say.

This made for an awkward moment after no one chose Tristen, with Stephani and Nina both selecting Allen. Allen ultimately chose to work with Nina, pairing Stephani with Tristen. The other pair-ups included Adele and AJ, as well as Selena and Erik. Johnson then dropped another bombshell, revealing that the lowest-scoring duo would be eliminated, confirming that two dancers would be going home this week. From there, the couples spent some alone time together to get to know each other and choreograph their routines before hitting the hardwood for the judges.

Adele and AJ

Adele and AJ were up first, dancing a sultry rumba to “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Teddy Swims. Shirley said Adele was a “superstar in her book,” but added that the chemistry between them could’ve used more work to feel natural. Jenna thanked the couple for being open to her feedback in practice, while Mark added that their opening was a little shaky, but the final product was great.

Selena and Erik

As the second couple up, Selena and Erik danced an Argentine Tango to “Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man, and the judges quickly commented on Erik’s noticeable confidence. Shirley joked that she “needed a fan” because of how steamy the routine was before giving the pair a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Jenna told Erik she “wanted to dance with him” herself on the main show. Mark concluded by commending Selena’s turnaround this week after previously landing in the bottom two.

Stephani and Tristen

Stephani and Tristen were the penultimate pair and choreographed a grounded rumba to “Back to Friends” by Sombr. Mark applauded the way the dancers interpreted the lyrics, but wished there were more "explosive" moments sprinkled throughout the routine. Shirley felt there was “clever” choreography but also worried there were too many moves, which Jenna echoed, adding that she felt there was a “fire” missing.

Nina and Allen

An Argentine Tango closed the show, courtesy of Nina and Allen, who danced to “Down” by Marian Hill. Jenna said she was “captivated” by the moves, but Shirley felt there wasn’t enough Argentine Tango in the routine to fit the genre. While Mark agreed with his mother on the pair missing the assignment, he added that sometimes one needs to “tear up the rulebook” to get a great routine, which he felt they had.

Which two dancers were eliminated this week?

After all four couples performed, the bottom two pairs were revealed to be Stephani and Tristen and Nina and Allen. Stephani and Tristen were ultimately the pair sent home this week, leaving fans with their final six contestants.

When is the next episode of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro?

The next episode of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro will air on ABC on Monday, August 10, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be back in action with a live recap throughout the night!

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