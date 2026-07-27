2026 WNBA All-Star Game Weekend Recap: Catch Up on All the Must-See Moments

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game took over this past weekend, and we’re recapping all of the must-see moments that you might’ve missed—both on and off the court!

When was the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game took place in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET. This year’s All-Stars and reserve players were announced earlier this month, and the teams were officially drafted on Wednesday, July 15, by WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon (Team Coop and Team Spoon, respectively). To learn more about which teams the players were drafted onto, click here.

This year’s game made history for multiple reasons, including the incredible turnout! The event broke the all-time WNBA All-Star Game record for attendance with 19,783 fans in the house to cheer on their favorites. This was also the first year that the WNBA surpassed the NBA's All-Star Game turnout, as reported by Just Women’s Sports.

And longtime fans of the franchise already know that the annual WNBA All-Star Game is about more than just the “game,” as it encompasses the entire weekend, with multiple events for fans to enjoy. For instance, ahead of the game on Friday, July 24, the league welcomed a multitude of basketball stars to participate in the traditional 3-point contest. There were also panels for fans to attend, featuring a collection of the WNBA’s most popular players.

Who won the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

Following an intense bout on the court, Team Spoon came out victorious over Team Coop with a final score of 129-122.

As reported by ESPN, the New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones led in scoring for Team Spoon with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, with the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in second, scoring 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Finally, the Minnesota Lynx’s Olivia Miles came in third with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Another standout moment for the team came when 11-time All-Star and Los Angeles Sparks player Nneka Ogwumike surpassed the all-time points scored record held by Maya Moore, making her the new leading scorer at the annual event.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Mitchell of Team Coop scored the most overall during the game with an impressive 28 points. And while the team didn’t take home the win, they did take home several headlines, courtesy of another history-making moment when the Seattle Storm’s Dominique Malonga scored the first dunk at the annual event since 2022. Per the WNBA’s official website, it was the Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese who set Malonga up for the incredible shot.

Who was the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game MVP?

Team Spoon’s highest scorer, Jones, was selected as the game’s MVP.

“This is everything I dreamed about, that I wanted as a little kid,” Jones said of the MVP honor, per CBS Sports. “I told my parents when I was five years old that I was gonna be a professional athlete. The plan never changed, even when it looked murky, when I didn't know how I was gonna get it done. When I was on the phone calling random coaches in the Bahamas, hoping that somebody would give me a chance. That was always the goal.”

Who won the WNBA 3-point contest?

As noted above, the 3-point contest took place ahead of the weekend game, with the Dallas Wings’ Azzi Fudd crowned the winner. This was also a history-making moment for the weekend, as Fudd became the first rookie to win the annual contest, scoring an impressive 30 points in the final round to secure her victory.

“I was shocked. That’s crazy. To be the first is definitely an honor ... coming back from injury ... you get really good shooting off a rack,” Fudd said of the win per the WNBA’s official website.

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