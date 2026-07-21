Lizzo Is SI Swimsuit’s July 2026 Digital Issue Cover Model

Following the release of her fifth studio album, B----, last month, Lizzo has added yet another accolade to her growing résumé: SI Swimsuit digital issue cover star. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist posed for her photo shoot in Miami, where she was photographed by visual artist Robin Harper.

The magazine announced the exciting news this morning, sharing that Lizzo earned her July 2026 digital cover model status following her appearance on the brand’s runway during Swim Week in May. In her cover story, the 38-year-old Detroit native shared how special the moment is for her.

Lizzo | Noam Galai/Getty Images

“When I was younger, I saw [the SI Swimsuit Issue] and never imagined somebody with my body type would be on the cover,” she told Paper Magazine editorial director Mickey Boardman. “It’s just incredible to see how we’ve redefined sexy, redefined confidence and redefined what a swimsuit body is since I was a kid.”

And while body diversity and acceptance have moved in a more positive direction in recent years, Lizzo is no stranger to internet trolls who pick apart her appearance, whether she’s losing or gaining weight. “... I think that just shows you that people are always going to criticize your body,” she stated. “It doesn’t matter how much weight you lose ... It’s just, like, don’t try to please everybody. Just please yourself. It’s your body. You deserve to enjoy your life in it.”

Lizzo is doing just that. In addition to a thriving music career, she is also an actor (Lizzo was in 2019’s Hustlers and will star in the forthcoming Rosetta Tharpe biopic, Rosetta), an entrepreneur (she launched the swim branch of her brand, Yitty, in 2024) and a soon-to-be children’s book author (Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’ will be available for purchase this fall).

During her interview with SI Swimsuit, Lizzo shared that she’s prioritizing her well-being by focusing on practices like prayer and meditation. She also believes in the power of manifestation, which is clear with her SI Swimsuit digital issue cover.

“I do think I manifest very, very well. But I think everyone can,” Lizzo stated. “I just think that my proclivity to believe what I dream is very high. Like, I can dream things but not really believe it. But when I believe what I dream, it comes true.”

Read the complete July 2026 SI Swimsuit digital issue cover story here.

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