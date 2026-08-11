‘Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro’ Season 1 Week 5 Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

We’re going to be totally honest with you: Over the last several weeks, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro has given us a reason to look forward to Monday evenings. And tonight, the reality show is back for a brand-new episode with one you don’t want to miss.

Now in the fifth week of the competition, the field has been narrowed down to six contestants, meaning one of the remaining dancers will soon secure his or her spot as a professional on the forthcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Keep reading to see what you missed last week and what to expect from tonight’s competition, all featuring host Robert Irwin and judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas.

What happened on last week’s episode?

Last week’s episode was all about chemistry. Dancers were tasked with showcasing their ability to connect with their partner while dancing the rumba and Argentine Tango in front of the panel of judges, which featured special guest (and two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner) Jenna Johnson.

Ultimately, Stephani Sosa and Tristen Sanders were eliminated, leaving six contestants remaining for this week’s challenge: Adele Zaikman, AJ Pritchard, Allen Genkin, Erik Linder, Nina Mayster and Selena Hamilton.

For more information on last week’s episode, check out our full live recap here.

What happened on tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode, titled “Wow Moments with Daniella Karagach,” challenges the remaining contestants to incorporate one of Karagach’s signature moves into their routines. The Latin ballroom dancer and choreographer is known for her incredible moves with partners like Dylan Efron and Iman Shumpert, featuring stunning lifts and flawless execution.

The episode kicked off with Karagach showcasing her skills with a powerhouse performance to a remake of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. She then shared her belief that a great routine has to be packed with “wow” moments—while challenging the remaining six contestants to choreograph a contemporary number featuring one of three specific iconic Dancing With the Stars “wow” moments as well as an original one of their own.

This week, the remaining six contestants were paired up, with the men selecting which woman they wished to partner with. While none of the three men selected Nina, both Erik and AJ chose Selena, which allowed her to pick her partner out of the two. She ended up choosing Erik, meaning AJ was paired with Nina, and Adele and Allen coupled up for this week’s challenge.

As the three pairs prepped for this week’s performance, many started feeling the pressure of the competition and expressed feeling both physically and mentally drained. But when Karagach checked in on everyone in the studio, the energy was up and she was able to help the dancers refine their routines.

When it came time to perform for the trio of judges, Shirley shared that she was looking for a moment that made her “jump out of [her] seat.” AJ and Nina were the first pair to dance, with Karagach declaring that the two certainly “understood the assignment.” They received praise across the board.

Adele and Allen were up next, with Shirley praising Adele as one of the best female dancers she has ever seen. As the competition cut to a quick commercial break, Mark remarked how difficult the evening’s decision is going to be with two remarkable performances thus far.

With Erik and Selena as the final pair to take the ballroom for the evening, the pressure was on. Shirley critiqued both dancers, noting that she expected more from Selena, as her specialty is contemporary. Meanwhile, Karagach praised the pair’s chemistry but questioned whether or not there was truly a “wow” moment within their performance.

Who was eliminated this week?

After deliberation, the trio of judges put both Erik and Selena in the bottom two, ultimately sending home Erik. Moving forward in the competition are five remaining contestants: Selena, Adele, Allen, AJ and Nina.

When is the next episode of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro?

The next episode of Dancing With the Stars: the Next Pro will air on ABC on Monday, August 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned!

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