‘Earle Meets World’ Has a Premiere Date: Here’s When You Can Watch Alix Earle’s Reality Show on Netflix

The moment Alix Earle’s fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! Earlier today, Thursday, July 30, Netflix announced when Earle Meets World, the reality show following Alix and her family, will premiere on the streaming platform. Get the scoop below!

When does Earle Meets World premiere on Netflix?

Earle Meets World will hit Netflix on Friday, Sept. 4, with Deadline reporting that the initial season will consist of eight episodes.

How can I watch the Earle Meets World trailer?

In a joint Instagram post, Netflix and Earle unveiled a teaser trailer for the forthcoming reality show. Earle narrated while clad in a bathrobe while getting glammed as clips from Season 1 were briefly shown on screen to give fans a sense of what is to come.

“Get ready with me while I tell you what I’ve been up to,” the 25-year-old New Jersey native stated in the trailer. “Filming Season 1 of Earle Meets World was insane. My life has a way of making things chaotic. I’m just having fun. And that’s before you add my family to the mix. I kind of feel like I’m missing something. I’ll just let you watch for yourself.”

The joint Instagram reel racked up more than 10,000 likes and tons of comments from eager fans within less than an hour of being posted.

“MY SUPERBOWL!!!!!!” one follower declared.

“🥂 🍿 I am ready!” someone else wrote.

“get ready with me to binge this show,” another user quipped.

“I NEED THIS NOW,” an additional fan stated.

What else has Alix teased about Earle Meets World?

During a live recording of The Bossticks podcast in New York City on Saturday, May 16, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant dished all about Earle Meets World.

“I have a reality show with my family coming out later this year. Maybe that’ll be fun, maybe that’ll be scary. I don’t know,” Earle told hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick during the SI Swimsuit Social Club event. “But it will definitely be a different journey for all of us, as well.”

During the conversation, Earle also revealed that she and her family had been approached on multiple different occasions to make a reality show prior to saying “yes” to Netflix. She noted that it was important to her to wait until everyone was comfortable putting themselves out there to commit to a project involving the entire family.

“We make family a priority over all else, and I think that’s how we’ve been able to overcome some of the troubles that we’ve had in the past,” Earle added, referencing her divorced parents and other family drama. “I think it’s an empowering story to share. And I also think it’s empowering to share some of the moments that are not so great.”

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