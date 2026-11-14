Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the Detroit Lions Sporting Honolulu Blue This Season

The 2026 NFL season is off to a great start for the Detroit Lions, as the team is currently sitting at 6-2 going into Week 10 of the regular season. The team has a particularly exciting matchup this week, as the Lions will take on the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15.

While fans will be cheering on the team quite early in the U.S. (the game will be broadcast on FOX at 9:30 a.m. ET), no one is more eager to support the Lions abroad than the team’s biggest supporters: their wives and girlfriends. The team’s WAGS love to lift up their significant others, but these women are successful models, mothers and professionals in their own right.

Below, get to know the Lions WAGS cheering on the team this season!

Christen Goff (Jared Goff)

Christen, a model who is passionate about giving back to the local community, first started dating Jared in 2019 after meeting on Raya. The quarterback was playing for the Los Angeles Rams at the time. The California natives got engaged in June 2022, tied the knot two years later, and welcomed their baby girl, Romy, in July 2025.

Brooklyn Adams (Amon-Ra St. Brown)

Adams and St. Brown are high school sweethearts who met during their time at Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif. The registered nurse and wide receiver got engaged over the summer, which Adams deemed a “Hard launch” in a July Instagram post.

Nicole Anderson (Jahmyr Gibbs)

Anderson, a model, has been dating the Lions running back since 2023—the same year Gibbs was selected as the 12th overall pick in the first round of that year’s NFL draft. Though the pair keep their relationship largely off social media, Nicole is often a staple on the sidelines at Ford Field.

Alivia Callaghan (Aidan Hutchinson)

Hutchinson and Callaghan have been dating since 2022. A Pilates and Orangetheory Fitness instructor, Callaghan is also a realtor in the state of Michigan. And though the couple keeps their relationship relatively private, they often share sweet birthday shout-outs and other loving messages across social media.

Annabelle Ratledge (Tate Ratledge)

The offensive lineman and Annabelle have been together since their high school days in Georgia, and the pair tied the knot on March 7, 2026, after getting engaged the prior spring. Annabelle graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 after earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management.

Briana Reed (D.J. Reed)

After getting engaged in November 2022, Briana and D.J. said “I do” in July of the following year. The happy couple shares three children, and the cornerback’s family is often a staple on the sidelines, cheering loudly and proudly for him on game days.

Callahan LaPorta (Sam LaPorta)

Sam and Callahan met during their time as student-athletes at the University of Iowa. While the tight end was part of the football squad, Callahan was on the school’s rowing team. The pair got engaged in February 2024 and were wed in June 2025. Today, Callahan is a trained pastry chef who often shares her gorgeous creations on Instagram—and she is also a mom-to-be! In June, the happy couple announced they are expecting their first child this fall.

Carley Wright (Brock Wright)

Married to the Lions tight end on April 4, 2026, Carley and Brock got engaged during the spring of 2025. After getting down on one knee, Brock sweetly declared to Carley on social media, “Blessed that I get to have you as my partner through this life.”

Isabelle Sewell (Penei Sewell)

Isabelle and Penei met at the University of Oregon when the offensive tackle played football for the Ducks and she was a member of the cheerleading squad. Now a blogger who shares snippets of everything from motherhood to fashion and home decor, Isabelle said “I do” to Penei in July 2024. Today, they are the proud parents of three children: son Malakai and daughters Mila and Marley.

Jayla Saylors (Jacob Saylors)

Jayla and Jacob officially became Mr. and Mrs. Saylors on April 9, 2026. The two are proud parents of their daughter, Athena, whom they welcomed in 2023, and will soon become a family of four. The stay-at-home mom and running back are currently expecting their second child together.

Kylie Barnes (Derrick Barnes)

Kylie and Derrick have been happily married since April 2023 and share two children: son Trey and daughter Blake. When the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary this spring, Derrick penned the sweetest message to his wife on Instagram. “Happy 3 year anniversary my love. No man could ask for a better mother or wife. I love you❤️,” he wrote.

Megan Campbell (Jack Campbell)

Megan and Jack first met while attending the University of Iowa together. After their college days, the two got engaged during the summer of 2023 and said “I do” in June of the following year. In July, the couple became parents after welcoming their son, Cooper James Campbell, into the world.

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