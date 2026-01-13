Jordan Chiles Is ‘Living the Dream’ in Snapshots Celebrating Second Gymnastics Meet
Is there anything Jordan Chiles can’t do?
And the Olympian’s latest Instagram photo drop gave her fans a glimpse into all the things she’s been up to recently. As seen in the snapshots, Chiles has been working hard in the gymnastics world, officially competing in her second meet of the new season. Her bright blue leotard embodied her cool girl energy exceptionally well, and the shimmering glitter decorated on the piece holds the same sentiment.
In another image, Chiles ditched the blue and sported a gray set instead. While the look was more leisurely, the professional athlete still managed to incorporate an edgy aura into the mix, showing that repping her school is as easy as a front handspring.
From her fresh ‘fit after riding in style on a coach bus to yet another marvelous blue piece, this time with black curves striding through the leotard, it’s clear as day that part of Chiles’s idea of “living the dream” includes rocking fashionable pieces. But above all, for this gymnast, her wildest dreams often come true on the gym mat.
There’s no doubt in her fans’ minds that this is gearing up to be yet another incredible year for the athlete, especially when it comes to her sport. The evidence for this can be seen in the utterly sensational performance she put up at the NCAA Gymnastics season opener, where she placed first in every event and secured the all-around title.
Another flex from her first meet of the season? Chiles nearly achieved a perfect score on the vault. That 9.9 sits very pretty under her belt, speaking to the fact that she is still very much “That Girl,” no matter if she’s on or off the stage.
A huge victory for her record, Chiles isn’t holding back when it comes to dominating everything she sets her intentions on. This season is bound to leave many surprised at just how outstanding she is, and her ascent will continue to be momentous.
As the world waits to see her performance in future meets, she’s already set the bar pretty high, all while showing no signs of slowing down. With two marvelous meets down and many more to go, we pose the question once again: “Is there anything Jordan Chiles can’t do?” Spoiler alert: we already know the answer to that question, and it is, of course, a resounding “NO.”