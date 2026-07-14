Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoy Sweet Summer Romance in New Pics

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a sweet glimpse into her family life with her latest Instagram photo dump. The SKIMS cofounder’s carousel, shared to her feed on Monday, July 13, is full of family moments captured by the water, and features a few snaps of her beau, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

In the second slide, Kardashian and Hamilton posed with the All’s Fair star’s daughter, Chicago, in an adorable selfie as the trio pressed their faces together inside the frame. In another slide, Kardashian and her younger sister, Khloe, wore black “Hamilton Crew” hoodies around their waists as they were photographed from behind near a pickleball court. Kardashian and her kiddos also posed with Hamilton as they snapped a photo while on motocross bikes.

“summers at the lake with my favorite people ✨🦋,” Kardashian declared in her caption.

In addition to her children, sister and boyfriend, Kardashian’s photo carousel also featured other friends and family members, including Khloe’s children, True and Tatum. Plenty of Kardashian’s 344 million followers chimed into the comments section to remark upon the family photos, while several called out Kardashian and Hamilton’s sweet romance in particular.

“Love on the lake ❤️,” pal and fellow television personality La La Anthony wrote.

“This is just beautiful! Love 😍,” trainer Senada Greca gushed.

“❤️😍💋💋💋,” designer Kimora Lee Simmons added in the form of a few emojis.

“Happy looks good on you cutie pieee🥰,” makeup artist Melissa Hurkman chimed.

“KIMILTON 🥺❤️,” a fan wrote, calling out the celebrity couple’s nickname.

“I feel like you are glowing! Truly radiating contentment. ❤️,” someone else observed.

While romance rumors between Kardashian and Hamilton began swirling at the start of the year, the couple remained fairly tight-lipped about their developing romance early on. However, by the springtime, they each began dropping Easter eggs on their respective Instagram feeds, subtly confirming their partnership.

Following the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix in late March, Hamilton shared a reel that ended with Kardashian being showcased in his passenger seat, while Kardashian’s Instagram photo dump after Coachella in April featured a tattooed hand clad in a black sweatshirt wrapped around her waist, which many followers identified as belonging to Hamilton.

While the pair’s romance continues to heat up, fans are clearly shipping this A-lister pair, and we can’t wait to see what they share next! In the meantime, read more about the couple here.

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