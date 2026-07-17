Lindsey Vonn Gives Perfect Response to Question About Women’s Ages in Sports

Earlier in July, Time released its first sports-centered list, shining a spotlight on 100 athletes making waves on and off the field. And on Thursday, July 16, the magazine invited those honored to celebrate in New York City at the inaugural TIME100 Sports Gala, where a wealth of stars strutted their stuff in style on the red carpet.

Among those in attendance was Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who was included on the list in the “Innovators” section. The elite skier wore a radiant red dress for the evening event, complete with fabric floral detailing on the shoulder and a truly unique neckline. Later, she shared a closer look at the ensemble on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Last night was a great reminder that sports has an incredible ability to unite us, inspire us, and remind us of what’s possible. I’m grateful to be part of that story.”

Vonn also stopped to chat with Time while on the red carpet, where she was asked what she hopes changes in the future when it comes to the way women’s ages are discussed in sports. The 41-year-old highlighted several athletes around her age who remain at the top of their game, including 44-year-old tennis legend Serena Williams and 40-year-old track and field star Allyson Felix. From there, she candidly pointed to a double standard some sports lovers have continued to ignore.

“For men, it seems normal, you know. Brady and Lewis don’t really get asked about their age, and we do all the time—which is a little bit odd,” she told the outlet. “I hope we just normalize it, because we can do whatever we think we can. It’s all about believing in yourself, and age really is irrelevant, to be honest ... tell me I can’t do something, and watch me.”

As noted above, Vonn attended the ceremony as one of the 100 athletes honored at the inaugural event, following a packed comeback year for the skier. With three Olympic medals to her name—one gold and two silver—she announced her retirement from the slopes in 2019. However, in late 2024, she came out of retirement and returned to competition, ultimately qualifying for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Unfortunately, Vonn sustained several injuries at the start of the competition after a crash during her first race. The injuries required multiple surgeries, and, in the time since, she’s been sharing her healing journey online with fans across social media. Read her TIME100 Sports List inclusion here.

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