Alysa Liu, Lindsey Vonn and More of Our Fave 2026 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Looks

On Wednesday, July 15, the brightest stars in sports got together in New York City to celebrate the annual ESPY Awards.

Presented by Capital One, the show shines a spotlight on the most impressive athletes of the year, and the red carpet always marks one of our favorite fashion moments! Scroll on to see our favorite looks from the evening, and check out a full list of ESPY Award winners here.

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu | Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

There’s no denying 2026 has been a career highlight for Liu, who took home two gold medals (as well as the hearts of figure skating fans worldwide) during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. At the ESPY Awards, the skater won the Best Breakthrough Athlete honor—but before she collected her trophy, she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with a daringly dipped back, complete with edgy cross-style detailing. Overall, the look was precisely what people mean when they say “signature style.”

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Another Olympian who shone during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, taking home a silver medal in the women’s half-pipe, Kim expertly matched the red carpet in a radiant sleeveless number. Comprising dual fabrics—a shiny silk on top and a matte mesh bottom—the timeless piece was easily one of our favorites of the evening. Kim also had an adorable moment while on stage, as she got to present the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance to her boyfriend, Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

When you’re the G.O.A.T., what else do you wear but gold?! Biles definitely got the memo, as the 11-time Olympic medalist took our breath away in her beautiful gown. The corset-style bodice hugged her torso, while the skirt flared to reveal a fun, flirty opening showing off the athlete’s toned legs. The proverbial cherry on top was her jewelry, with the elite gymnast’s statement necklace and matching earrings as the stunning final touches.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A prolific model, it should come as no surprise that Upton’s look was another standout of the evening for us! Walking the red carpet with her husband, Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers, the star sported a plush-looking midi dress in a rich sapphire shade, complete with a sultry slit.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu | Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images

Gu has been a fashion favorite of ours all year long, whether she’s rocking the red carpet or standing on the podium at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. There, the skier took home an impressive three medals—one gold in the women’s half-pipe and two silvers in slopestyle and Big Air. And if they were giving out podium placements for ESPY Award looks, her incredible metallic gown with floral detailing would definitely be on there, as well!

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher | Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Maher’s sleek white gown had us gasping in delight, and our enthusiasm only grew when we learned that the Olympic rugby superstar had sourced her ensemble from TJ Maxx, per People! Her shimmering bandeau top continued the unofficial ESPY Awards’ trend of glittering metallics (which was fitting for so many medalists!), and the streamlined shape created a chic silhouette.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn | Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Speaking of “shimmering,” the three-time Olympic medalist—who made her return to the sport during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, but unfortunately suffered an injury resulting in several surgeries after she suffered a fall on the slopes—rocked an ensemble that positively glittered under the red carpet lights. The deep shade added plenty of dimension to her look, while the one-sleeve style was a cool change of pace.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee | Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images

We’re not trying to start anything, but we will say: Jessica Rabbit’s been real quiet ever since Lee stopped by the ESPYS in this lovely look! Earlier this week, the elite gymnast announced she’d be returning to the mat ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games after several years away from the sport. She followed up the exciting announcement with an appearance at the annual awards ceremony, where she rocked a cherry red gown that expertly hugged her form.

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit | Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images

Finally, everything about Truwit’s look screamed 1990s in the best way possible. The unique high neckline of the Paralympian’s rose gold gown set her style apart, while her messy bun with piecey bangs was a marvelously Pamela Anderson-inspired moment. Her glam was equally gorgeous, with soft, summer-ready pinks proving to be the perfect choice.

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