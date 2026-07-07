Lindsey Vonn Shares Major Milestone in Her Injury Recovery

Lindsey Vonn is reminding her fans that absolutely nothing can keep her down. Following multiple surgeries to repair her leg (and a near amputation) following her crash at the Milan Cortina Games on Sunday, Feb. 8, the Alpine ski racer continues to reach major milestones in her recovery journey.

While it took Vonn about a week to return to the U.S. following her crash, she was then faced with additional surgeries and finally, her discharge from the hospital. By early March, she was sharing her rehabilitation routine in the gym with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, which consisted of light moves that allowed the athlete to take things “one day at a time.”

Earlier today, Tuesday, July 7, the three-time Olympic medalist shared yet another update with her followers in the gym, showcasing exactly how much progress she has made in just a few months. While she initially struggled to pull herself up out of her wheelchair, Vonn has now progressed through band exercises and squats to be able to execute a barbell squat.

The 41-year-old athlete showcased her most recent progress in an Instagram reel while clad in a lime green Under Armour sports bra and black leggings, and plenty of her friends and fans chimed into the comments section to cheer Vonn on.

“with you every step of the way!!! day by day!” the TRX® Training account wrote.

“Pretty good!!” actor Stephen Amell encouraged.

“I love your grit, passion, determination and your winning-can-do spirit!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one follower stated.

“You’re an inspiration to me! I shattered my tibial plateau at the end of February this year,” someone else shared. “The surgeons were able to reconstruct my leg using four plates and 30 screws. Recovery has been incredibly challenging, both physically and mentally. Thank you for sharing your journey ❤️. You’ve been a real source of inspiration and a role model for me during this difficult time. 💪🏼🙏🏼.”

“Absolute inspiration and an incredible will to not be beaten,” another user offered. “I’ve been sharing your journey with my 9 year old daughter. What a role model you are for her and countless others around the world. Thankyou! And we all wish you continued success and happiness 👏🏻❤️.”

We’re always inspired by Vonn and are so thrilled to see her continued progress. We wish her nothing but the best and can’t wait to see what she achieves next!

More SI Lifestyle sports content