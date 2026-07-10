‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finale: How to Watch the Last Episode of This Summer’s Biggest Show

This season of Love Island USA has proved to be one of the most drama-filled yet, and the grand finale is right around the corner!

The summer’s biggest show continued to capture the attention of TV lovers across the country since the start of Season 8 on Tuesday, June 2, with standout moments quickly going viral almost every week—and with a new episode dropping every day except for Wednesdays and Saturdays, you better believe there were plenty of “standout moments” to choose from. However, the flirty fun is coming to a close this weekend, as the playing field has been narrowed to the final six couples, which will be cut down again to the final four ahead of the finale.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know to catch the must-see final episode of Love Island USA Season 8.

When is the Love Island USA Season 8 finale?

Following six weeks of nonstop action, the Love Island USA Season 8 finale will stream on Peacock on Sunday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

Where do the couples stand going into the Love Island USA Season 8 finale?

As noted above, there are six couples remaining on the show at the time of this article’s publication. However, this number will be cut down to four ahead of Sunday’s finale. The remaining couples at this time are:

Aniya and Carl

Kayda and Zach

Kenzie and Dylan

Melanie and Sincere

Tierra and KC

Trinity and Bryce

All of the above couples have had their trials and tribulations (can you say “Casa Amor?!”). Still, there are a few fan-favorites in the pool already—namely, Trinity and Bryce, whose sweet love story captured viewers’ hearts early in the competition. The two have also already become an “official” couple, with Bryce asking Trinity to be his girlfriend following those stressful Casa Amor episodes.

To catch up on even more of the drama, check out our recaps of the biggest moments here, here and here!

What will happen on the Love Island USA finale?

In an article published earlier this week, Peacock detailed what fans can expect from the final episode. There, the outlet stated, “the final four couples go on romantic final dates, enjoying heartfelt sentiments with each other as they soak up their last moments in Fiji.”

Then, after the remaining couples spend a little one-on-one time together, they’ll attend the final ceremony, “where host Ariana Madix reveals America’s vote and crowns the winning couple.”

What is the prize for winning Love Island USA Season 8?

Per the aforementioned Peacock article, the couple who America votes as their winners will receive a $100,000 grand prize.

How can I vote for the winning couple on Love Island USA Season 8?

To cast your vote for which couple you’d like to see take home the grand prize, you must download the Love Island USA official app. Then, you’ll be prompted to verify you have a U.S. phone number, which will allow you to register to vote.

And remember: the open voting period is different each episode, and Peacock adds that “fans wanting to stay up-to-date can sign up for push notifications to instantly know when voting is live.”

When is the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion?

At the time of this article’s publication, the official date for the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion has not yet been set. With that said, the reunion special will likely air sometime in August based on the timing of previous seasons. For example, last season, the finale episode aired on Sunday, July 13, while the reunion aired a few weeks later on Monday, August 25. And of course, we’ll update you with more information once it becomes available!

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