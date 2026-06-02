‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: Everything to Know About This Summer’s Biggest Show

In case you needed any more proof that summer is upon us, the time has come to return to the villa: that's right, Love Island USA Season 8 is here!

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the popular dating show heats up screens around the country once a year, taking over the pop culture zeitgeist with its conversation-worthy drama and sensational seaside style. Last season provided fans of the franchise with multiple breakout stars and unforgettable moments to obsess over, including fan-favorite couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe (whom fans quickly dubbed “Nicolandria”). Megan Thee Stallion also stopped by the villa last season to unveil her swimwear line and host a challenge for the contestants—so you truly never know which “bombshells” will pop up!

Want to make sure you don’t miss a second of the fun-in-the-sun action? Don’t worry, dear friends, we've got you covered with all of the information you’ll need to enjoy the show below!

Where can I watch Love Island Season 8?

The new season of Love Island USA begins Tuesday, May 2. New episodes air six days, Thursday through Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Traditionally, the program airs a new episode every day except Wednesdays; however, premiere week will provide fans with a new episode every day. Then on Saturdays, the special Love Island USA: Aftersun show takes over. Hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, the program provides fans with an extra dose of drama while recapping the week’s biggest moments.

Who is in the Love Island Season 8 cast?

Ahead of the show’s premiere this week, the latest cast of contestants was introduced to fans via individual posts shared on the show's official Instagram account. This season will see five women and six men starting in the villa.

Presented in alphabetical order by first name, the 11 featured singles we can expect to see are:

Aniya Harvey

Age: 23

Hometown: Tyrone, Ga.

Beatriz Hatz

Age: 25

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Bryce Dettloff

Age: 20

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Gabriel Vasconcelo

Age: 26

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

KC Chandler

Age: 23

Hometown: Fresno, Calif.

Kenzie Annis

Age: 24

Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.

Melanie Moreno

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Sean Reifel

Age: 29

Hometown: Easton, Penn.

Sincere Rhea

Age: 25

Hometown: Cape May, N.J.

Trinity Tatum

Age: 22

Hometown: Newport News, Va.

Zach Georgiou

Age: 26

Hometown: Birmingham, UK

And there you have it! So clear your schedule, grab your friends (and a few cold drinks) and be sure to catch Love Island USA when it premieres on Peacock Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET!

More Lifestyle & Celeb