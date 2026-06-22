‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Halfway Point Recap: What Was the Casa Amor Twist?

Coupious amounts of sunscreen aren’t the only thing that comes with summertime, as reality TV fans have already been long aware. Oh no—the start of the season also welcomes the highly anticipated return of Love Island USA, and all the can’t-miss drama that comes along with it!

The popular Peacock dating show began dropping new episodes for its eighth season back on Tuesday, June 2, with a new episode airing every single day at 9 p.m. ET for the first week. For the remainder of the show’s run, it switched back to its traditional format with a new episode dropping every day except for Wednesdays and Saturdays. Now, not everyone has that kind of time to commit to watching this show nearly every day—but lucky for you, we sure do!

Given that we’re halfway through the season (the show is currently slated to end on Sunday, July 12), now felt like the right time to pause to quickly catch you up on the highlights if you haven’t had time to keep up with the show over the last few weeks.

And of course, if you’re on the hunt for a more in-depth recap, you can also catch the special Love Island USA: Aftersun show on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, for an extra dose of drama!

Who were the original islanders on Love Island USA Season 8?

The show kicked off with a bang this season when the first group of singles was welcomed into the villa in Fiji. This included:

Aniya Harvey

Beatriz Hatz

Bryce Dettloff

KC Chandler

Kenzie Annis

Melanie Moreno

Sean Reifel

Sincere Rhea

Trinity Tatum

Zach Georgiou

Still, it didn’t take long for things to get heated, as the group was quickly put to the test with the introduction of new singles—lovingly known as “bombshells”—fighting for a spot on the roster. At the halfway point of the season, the remaining islanders from the original group included: Aniya, Bryce, KC, Kenzie, Melanie, Sincere, Trinity and Zach.

Which bombshells are still on Love Island USA Season 8?

As noted above, things didn’t stay peaceful in paradise for long, as the show always mixes it up by adding multiple “bombshells” each week—though not all have the intended impact. To remain on the show, the bombshells must couple up with an original islander, which always causes plenty of drama. You can learn more about the bombshells introduced thus far on Peacock here.

Of the bombshells who’ve entered the fray thus far, four laid claim to the villa long enough to stick around and join the original group. This included:

Caleb McDaniel (Entered Episode 8)

(Entered Episode 8) Corbin Mims (Entered Episode 4)

(Entered Episode 4) Jen Terry (Entered Episode 6)

(Entered Episode 6) Kayda Bosse (Entered Episode 2)

Can fans vote on Love Island USA Season 8?

This season, the show also added several new twists, one of which saw fans at home voting on certain outcomes for the first time. “By voting throughout the season, viewers determine which couples rise to the top, who lands in jeopardy, and which Islander may be one recoupling away from getting dumped from the island,” Peacock noted in a statement.

For example, one of the recent fan votes involved the audience at home deciding which islanders should be paired with which remaining bombshells. To vote, fans must download the Love Island USA app and access the official voting portal using their phone number. Per Peacock, “There is a limit of one vote per person during each window, which can vary in duration from minutes to hours.”

Who’s been sent home so far on Love Island USA Season 8?

At the time of this article’s publication, multiple islanders have been sent home this season as a result of the aforementioned fan voting system. These included original islanders Beatriz and Sean, as well as bombshells Gabriel Vasconcelos and Sol Dean.

Sean’s exit proved to be particularly surprising for fans, as the 29-year-old—who was the first to be “dumped” this season—had gained some media attention after revealing he’d resigned from his job on the police force to take part in the show. Still, Sean remained grateful for the experience, writing in an Instagram post following his exit, “I can’t thank you all enough for the love you showed me. From all the videos to the funny a-- pictures that became the background to my group chats. All of it was more than appreciated. ❤️”

Where do the couples currently stand on Love Island USA Season 8?

At the time of this article’s publication, going into the halfway point of Season 8, the remaining islanders’ relationship statuses were:

Coupled

Aniya and KC

Kenzie and Corbin

Kayda and Zach

Melanie and Sincere

Trinity and Bryce

Single

Caleb

Jen

What was the Casa Amor twist on Love Island USA Season 8?

For those not in the know, Casa Amor itself is a staple of every Love Island USA season, wherein the women and men are separated into different villas for the first time, putting pre-existing couples to the test by welcoming a host of new bombshells without their partners there to watch them interact.

However, the Love Island USA team threw a couple of extra bombshells in the challenge this time around—and they weren’t just another bikini-clad single! First, the show set up a TV on the women’s side, allowing them to watch all the action live as their partners chatted up the bombshells, though they were still unable to interfere.

And as if that weren’t enough, there was another major Casa Amor-related twist! While the men met six new bombshells on their side, the women learned they’d have a whopping 12 bombshells to chat with during their Casa Amor phase. You can learn more about the Casa Amor bombshells on Peacock here.

And there you have it! Be sure to catch all the drama inside the villa and beyond as Season 8 of Love Island USA continues streaming on Peacock every day (except Wednesdays and Saturdays) at 9 p.m. ET!

More Lifestyle & Celeb