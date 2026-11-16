If you haven’t noticed the many accomplished wives and girlfriends cheering on the San Francisco 49ers from the sidelines over the past few seasons, well, you just haven’t been looking! Ranging from clothing designers to moms to models, this collection of devoted partners is just as praiseworthy off the field as their significant others are on the field.

Without further ado, here are some of the partners who will be cheering the 49ers on throughout the remainder of the regular 2026 NFL season.

Olivia Culpo (Christian McCaffrey)

Culpo is the wife of the 49ers’ running back. She is an accomplished model, entrepreneur and reality television star who was named Miss Universe in 2012.

She and McCaffrey tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in the summer of 2024, after the athlete popped the question in April 2023. In July 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, Colette, and this September, son Roman joined the family.

Claire Kittle (George Kittle)

According to People, the Kittles have been romantically linked since their early days together at the University of Iowa. In 2018, after six years of dating, Kittle proposed, enlisting not only the help of his team but also his mother to keep everything a surprise.

The lovebirds then eloped in 2019, later celebrating again in 2021 after their planned party for family and friends was delayed due to the pandemic. Aside from cheering the tight end on during the season, Claire is a model, content creator and founder of the HOSS Tailgate Tour. She also co-hosts the Kittle Things podcast with her husband, as well as the YouTube series Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up with fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk.

Rochelle Aiyuk (Brandon Aiyuk)

An artist and influencer, Rochelle began dating Brandon while they were both attending Arizona State University together. In May 2020, Rochelle announced she was expecting their first child, and their son, Braylon, was born later that year. The two were then married in April 2025 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Kristin Juszczyk (Kyle Juszczyk)

The founder behind popular clothing line Off Season, Juszczyk is well-known in the league for her incredible sideline style. The brand’s designs are often seen on her fellow WAGs—including Taylor Swift and Simone Biles—combining casual prints with luxe cuts for one-of-a-kind items.

The Juszczyks got engaged in 2017 before making their way down the aisle two years later in 2019. “I happy cried and smiled more this weekend than I have in the last 10 years combined. The energy our family and friends brought was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before!” The fullback wrote of his wedding day. “Ecstatic to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Sydney Warner (Fred Warner)

According to People, the linebacker sent his future wife a DM on Instagram after seeing her on Season 34 of The Bachelor.

Of their introduction, Sydney said, “His brother’s wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!”

Adorably, the linebacker proposed in 2021 with a single rose referencing the way they came together. The two were then wed in 2022 before welcoming their first child, son Beau, in 2024. The couple’s daughter, Bella, was born in January.

Jenna Purdy (Brock Purdy)

Brandt and Purdy met while they were attending Iowa State University. The pair were engaged in July 2023, with the two posting separate photo sets to announce the news on their Instagram pages. They tied the knot in March 2024, with their wedding making the cover of Southern Bride. The magazine joked in the caption of the post: “She’s a Purdy Woman now!! 🎶🏈✨️.”

In July 2025, Brandt surprised her followers by revealing that the two had quietly welcomed their first child, Millie. “Our little secret🤍,” she captioned a collection of maternity photos posted after the announcement. This past summer, the couple announced they will soon welcome their second child.

Ella Ailiff (Nick Bosa)

Linked since last fall, the defensive lineman and model primarily keep their relationship under wraps. However, the two occasionally share snippets of their love online, from sweet snapshots snuggled up together to cute coffee dates together.

Zan Brendel (Jake Brendel)

While it is unknown exactly how long these two lovebirds have been together, the Brendels have been married since 2021.

They welcomed their first child, Frankie, in January 2023. Then, in July 2025, their second child, Bo Moss, was born. “You made us a family of four, and expanded our hearts more than we thought possible,” the center wrote of the birth. “Welcome to the world. We’ve been waiting for you 🤍.”

Lindsy Colby (Connor Colby)

Lindsy is a digital creator and the wife of 49ers offensive lineman Colby. After meeting as college students at the University of Iowa, the lovebirds got engaged in December 2024 and the pair tied the knot in May of this year.

Bri Gross-Matos (Yetur Gross-Matos)

Bri and Yetur tied the knot in July 2024, and the two had their first child, Ren, in May 2025. In September, the couple announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

“The four of us,” the content creator and soon-to-be mom of two wrote simply in the caption of her sweet Instagram post regarding their family news.

Abby Jay-McKivitz (Colton McKivitz)

Jay-McKivitz, a passionate Pilates instructor, is often seen supporting her husband from the sidelines in incredible game-day styles—her Instagram almost doubles as a sporty look book.

McKivitz popped the question in 2024, and the pair took a stroll down the aisle in the summer of 2024.

Ashli Evans (Mike Evans)

Ashli and Mike tied the knot in 2016, three years after they first connected as college students at Blinn College and Texas A&M University, per People. They said their vows in the Lone Star State, where Mike’s oldest daughter, Mackenzie, rang in the celebratory day with them. They share three children, Ariah Lynn, Amari Thomas and Aliyah Nicole.

Briannon Cecelia Lepman Cooks (Brandin Cooks)

Briannon and Brandin first got together while they were college students at Oregon State University. The two tied the knot in July 2018 and share three children together: sons Maverick, Dash and Jhet.

“One of the greatest blessings of my life has been experiencing this journey with my family,” Cooks wrote in a June Instagram post. “Watching our boys grow and explore different parts of the world is beyond fulfilling.”

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