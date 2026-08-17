Taylor Swift Just Gave Phoebe Bridgers’s New Album Her Stamp of Approval

Is there a better sign-off than 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift praising your work? We think not. The newlywed took to her Instagram story earlier today, Monday, Aug. 17, to hype up the brand new album of friend and fellow musician, Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers, who turns 32 today, released her third studio album, Lost Weekend, on Friday, Aug. 14. The 16-track record marks the first studio project from the singer-songwriter since she dropped Punisher six years ago. However, according to Swift, the artist’s hiatus was worth the wait.

“It’s her birthday but she gave us all a gift - Haven’t been able to stop listening,” Swift wrote in her Instagram story. “This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty 🫶 🥲.”

The “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer then wished Bridgers a happy birthday and Swift encouraged her 273 million followers to download Bridgers’s latest album with a link to Lost Weekend on various streaming platforms.

Swifties will recall that the two sang a duet on “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” the 2021 re-recording of the track from the 36-year-old’s album Red, which originally dropped in 2012. Additionally, Bridgers served as an opening act during several stops of “The Eras Tour” in May 2023.

The two often praise one another’s work, with Bridgers speaking incredibly highly of their collaboration on Red (Taylor’s Version). “It’s just been a dream,” she told Billboard. “I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Meanwhile, today’s Instagram story is far from the first time that Swift has gushed over Bridgers. When the LA Times profiled the Boy Genius member back in 2022, the “Cruel Summer” singer had nothing but good things to say.

“I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics, and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” Swift told the publication. “You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it. Her phrasing is very conversational, which turns her storytelling into something tremendously intimate, fragile and real.”

We love to see women supporting other women!

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