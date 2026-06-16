Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Married: Actor Appears to Confirm Wedding After Months of Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland had fans on high alert back in March after the former’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, casually revealed that the two had secretly tied the knot while walking the red carpet. In the months since the viral moment, neither star has directly confirmed or denied the rumors.

However, all of the speculation seemed to come to a close this week, when Holland’s July/August cover story interview with Esquire UK dropped online, wherein the Spider-Man star acknowledged the rumors for the first time.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland married?

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland sat down with the UK outlet to chat about his “action-packed summer.” The actor touched on multiple subjects in the feature, including his upcoming projects, his thriving beverage business and, of course, his relationship with Zendaya.

Namely, the actor opened up about seeing AI photos circulating earlier this year, allegedly showing the two A-list stars tying the knot in Italy. Humorously, Zendaya also weighed in on these viral AI photos during her press tour for A24’s The Drama. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she jokingly presented the audience with a tongue-in-cheek edit where Holland had been added to one of the wedding scenes from the film. Still, at that time, the Euphoria star didn’t confirm or deny if the two were, in fact, newlyweds.

During his Esquire UK cover story interview, Holland noted that his grandmother had also come across the aforementioned AI photos, which caused her to believe she had missed their real wedding. In a separate article about the moment, the outlet noted, “When Esquire asked him if he was forced to send out similar messages to any other family members, he replied: ‘No, because they were all there.’” However, Holland didn’t share any further information, cheekily adding, “That’s all you’ll get on that.” You can read the full interview at Esquire UK’s website here.

The MCU newlyweds walk the red carpet

And this apparent confirmation wasn’t the only time the newlyweds made headlines this week! The two stars also made a rare appearance together on the red carpet, attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid on Monday, June 15.

Styled by Roach, Zendaya rocked a Christian Cowan gown, coordinating with Holland’s sleek black-and-red ensemble. The fashion-forward moment marked their first public appearance together since the rumors first dropped in spring.

More Lifestyle & Celeb