Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Daughter Esti

The SI Swimsuit model posted a precious pic of her children, Luna and Miles, holding their new baby sister.

Chrissy Teigen. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, R&B singer-songwriter John Legend, welcomed a child into the world on Jan. 13. We now know that the happy couple are the proud parents of a baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens.

The mom and 2014 SI Swimsuit cover model shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram on Jan. 19. The precious moment captured the couple’s two older children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, as they held their baby sister, who was wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket with a pink cap on her head.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen wrote in her caption. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love... We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X.”

The sweet snap racked up more than one million likes in just a few hours, and fans and friends alike were quick to congratulate the family of five on their new addition.

“ESTI you were just born into the BESTI loving family! ❤️Oh happy Day!! Congratulations Sweet Family!!😘❤️❤️,” wrote three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Christie Brinkley.

“Heart is melting ❤️❤️❤️,” added 2010 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Brooklyn Decker.

“Still in diapers over here too! 😂 🤍 Can’t wait to meet you Esti!” quipped fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English. She and her husband, Larry English, welcomed a daughter, India Moon English, the very same day.

Legend shared the identical photo with a similar message on his own IG account. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister,” he wrote. “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!