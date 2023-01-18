Nicole Williams English and Larry English Welcome Baby Girl

Nicole Williams English and Larry English. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nicole Williams English and Larry English are now parents. The SI Swimsuit model gave birth on Jan. 13 to a baby girl, India Moon English. She shared the sweetest announcement post on Instagram on Jan. 18.

“Our baby girl couldn’t wait to meet us! She arrived on 01/13/23 perfect and healthy as can be,” the 2023 rookie captioned a photo of the baby’s feet inside her and Larry’s hands in a heart shape. “We are so in awe of her and taking in every moment!”

According to People, India weighed in at six pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Williams English thanked her followers, who became an important part of her support system throughout the pregnancy. She gave a special shout-out to fans who were concerned and reached out to check on her, adding that she developed preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder, throughout her pregnancy, resulting in an early delivery.

“The baby needed to come out right away,” Williams English explained in her caption. “It was so scary and not to mention Friday the 13th…but the good thing was that India was 38 weeks and ready. The scariest moment in my life turned into the happiest moment of our lives! Thank you Dr Hakakha @dr_mumu for getting her out safely and being by my side every moment when I was scared. I’m now recovering and taking in every moment with our little India Moon! 🌙☁️.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in the most iconic way—on the runway together at SI Swimsuit’s show at Miami Swim Week last July.

At the time, the former NFL player followed up the news with an IG post, writing, “New addition on the way!🙏🏾.”

Earlier this week, the Nia Lynn designer shared a series of ethereal maternity photos involving gorgeous angel wings and special effects.

The couple has been candid about their IVF journey and struggles with getting pregnant, but Williams English said she would do it all again in a “heartbeat.”

“We drove directly to the hospital, and within a few hours, our baby girl was in our arms. It was the scariest moment but as soon as we both heard her cry it was the happiest moment of our lives,” Williams English told People. “Larry and I can’t stop staring at her.”

Williams English added that she’s soaking in the excitement of being a new mom and feeling blessed to have a healthy baby.

“India Moon is surrounded by so much unconditional love,” she continued. “I’m so excited about this next chapter.”

