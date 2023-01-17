Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

With their new addition, the power couple is now a family of five.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are once again proud parents. The 2014 SI Swimsuit cover model and her R&B singer-songwriter husband welcomed a new addition to their family on Jan. 13.

While details regarding the baby’s gender and name have not been released yet, Legend made the birth announcement at a private concert on Friday evening.

“What a blessed day,” he reportedly told the crowd.

People reported that the parents are “ecstatic” about their latest child’s arrival, while a source said both mom and baby are doing well.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son, Miles. They often share sneak peeks of their fun-filled family adventures with fans on Instagram.

The same day she gave birth, Teigen shared a cute snap of Luna and Miles smiling for the camera with her 40.4 million Instagram followers.

“Future brother and sister reporting for duty!!!!!” commented one follower, while another person piped in with, “I hear Congratulations! 🎉 are in order!! 😍😍😍😍 Can’t wait for the beautiful pictures. 👏👏👏👏.”

Last spring, Teigen chatted with Refinery29 about infertility and the pregnancy loss she experienced in September 2020. At the time, she said she’s “honestly not sure” if she would ever stop having children.

“[Children] just bring light and life to our household and to the world,” she said. “I love being a mom and I can’t imagine ever saying, ‘Well, I’m done, I’m good on kids.’”

Throughout this pregnancy, Teigen showed off both her baby bump and sense of humor on IG. In one post, she joked about the duration of her pregnancy, and in another, she made a wisecrack that she should pose for “Storks Illustrated.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!