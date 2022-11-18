Tanaye White Shows Off Her Photos in the SI Swimsuit Calendar

Model, entrepreneur and mental health advocate Tanaye White was the co-winner of the 2020 SI Swim Search and has appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue the last two years.

Earlier this week, White showed off two of SI’s annual swimsuit calendar products on her Instagram. She captioned her post, “that’s Ms. March and Ms. August to you 😘”

Before she became a full-time model, White worked as a social media marketing specialist, and today, she’s the founder of Feel Good Babe, Inc., a mental wellness community for women.

In May, White reflected on her modeling journey in an Instagram post, saying, “If you were to ask me 5 years ago where I see myself, I for damn sure wouldn’t have said modeling (even though it was a dream… that’s now fulfilled).”

Passionate about both modeling and her mental wellness work, White recently spoke to Cosmopolitan and detailed her own struggles with depression throughout her adolescence and the “highs and lows” she experienced into adulthood. She says was inspired to start her company to create a safe space for other women who are struggling with their own mental health.

“Now, at 30, I’m finally comfortable fully living in my truth: I’m funny, creative and successful, and I also experience deep sadness, stress and anxiety,” White told Cosmopolitan. “I keep tight digital and real-life boundaries to protect my peace, but it’s also incredibly important to me to be open about what I go through to help destigmatize mental health, especially as a Black woman.”

