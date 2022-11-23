Camille Kostek Shares Sweet Anniversary Throwback With Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are perhaps one of the best known power couples in sports, and they just celebrated the ninth anniversary of their meeting.

Kostek shared a post to Instagram showing the happy couple in a sweet embrace in the present day, as well as four throwback photos from the day they met. While the two initially crossed paths when Gronkowski was a tight end for the Patriots and Kostek was a cheerleader for the team, they didn’t actually meet face to face until volunteering at a charity event in 2013.

“How it’s going vs How it started 👀,” Kostek captioned her post, adding that nine years ago the two were volunteering at the Patriots’ Thanksgiving in a Basket charity event at Goodwill in Boston when Gronkowski slipped her his number.

“He ripped off his ‘Hi, my name is Rob Gronkowski’ sticker on his T-shirt… So he had written on the back of it his phone number and he wrote, ‘Shhhhh!’ because he knew it was a secret,” Kostek told Sirius XM’s This is Happening With Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson.

Kostek added that Gronkowski’s then-teammate, Jermaine Wiggins, handed off the number to her, but she was wary of taking it since she was a rookie at the time. Still, Kostek pocketed the number, FaceTimed Gronk a few days later, and the rest is history.

Breaking the rule against dating between cheerleaders and players was well worth it, according to Kostek. In her Instagram post, she said, “yes I broke the @patriotscheerleaders rules at the time and called him up … but it was worth it ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Entrepreneur and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katrina Scott commented, “💖 wait I didn’t know this 💖 i love you guysss,” while Medium Rare co-founder Adam Richman said, “Power couple 💪💪.”

“I feel like with dating apps these days and people sliding in the DMs and stuff, I’m so happy that with my love story, we met in person at a charity event. I feel like it’s very rare these days to meet at a library, the grocery store or wherever else,” Kostek told Sirius XM.

Now both retired from their respective sports, Kostek and Gronkowski often share snippets of their love story on Instagram, including their recent Ken and Barbie Halloween costumes that went viral.

Kostek—who first appeared in SI Swimsuit in 2018 and has been featured in each issue of the magazine since, including the cover in 2019—hosted Dancing With Myself, a reality dance competition, on NBC earlier this spring.

