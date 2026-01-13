Achieng Agutu Proves Why This Simple Clothing Combo Will Always Be Seriously Chic
Achieng Agutu is stamping more pages on her passport, but no matter where in the world she ends up, her incredible sense of fashion follows not too far behind.
This week, Agutu took to Instagram to post a series of pictures, giving her followers a much-needed life update. The first few snapshots featured the model relaxing by the pool while sipping a refreshing drink. More pictures showed her thoroughly enjoying the private jet life, as well as one aesthetically pleasing photo of shoes set on the floor. In all these pictures, Agutu could be seen wearing a classic style combo: a crisp white T-shirt paired with dark-washed jeans.
Other noteworthy highlights of her life update consisted of her moments ringing in the new year with her fashionable friends right by her side. Agutu stunned in a black, figure-hugging piece with patterned holes making up the design of the garment. Another banger was her one-sleeve red dress, which hit all the right notes for this fashionista.
Check out Achieng’s latest post on Instagram here.
Aside from her obsession-worthy ensembles, Agutu’s latest post also informs her fans of all the places she's been recently, writing in her caption that she got a chance to visit three different countries in under a month.
“Life lately 🤍 Missed y’all bad!” The Kenyan personality expressed, “Been to 3 different countries in the last few weeks for work and yoooo I am TAYADDDDDD! Left Kenya and I have been so sad🥹🥹 but I’ll be back soon. How are you doing besties??”
During her stop in Kenya, Agutu and her family spent the month of December together—a tradition she revealed she has kept with her loved ones every holiday season. While on her trip, her dad ensured she didn’t return empty-handed, gifting the model her very own land for the start of a new year.
And she didn’t only pack her suitcase to go back home for the holidays! According to her Instagram location, it appears the Confidence Queen also made her way around Johannesburg, South Africa, for work. Taking in the sights and sounds of Africa is certainly a very chic way to kick off 2026.
Where else will the new year take the model? What showstopping outfits will she debut next? All of these questions and more will likely be answered soon enough in the next life update from Ms. Agutu.