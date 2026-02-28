Olandria Carthen Channels Punk Rock Vampire Vibes in Milan for Fashion Week
Olandria Carthen brought some serious punk rock vampire queen energy to Italy this week, and we’re going to need to see her rocking this aesthetic more often.
On Friday, Feb. 27, we updated you on Carthen’s inaugural outing during Milan Fashion Week, where the Love Island USA Season 7 superstar turned fashion-forward model took our breath away in a killer Roberto Cavalli lace number. To end that particular article, we mentioned we’d be keeping an eye out for her next sure-to-be-stylish look—and we didn’t have to wait long, as she hopped right back on Instagram over the weekend to share her second ensemble with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.
Carthen’s Milan Fashion Week looks are next level
Impeccably styled once again by The Reismans, Carthen stepped out in Italy wearing an all-black ensemble that made our emo-music-loving millennial hearts sing. The model wore the outfit to attend the Blumarine Fall/Winter 2026/2027 runway show, dressed head-to-toe in the designer’s pieces.
For her top, Carthen wore a lace bralette with plenty of daring and delicate details. On the bottom, she rocked an opaque, ruffled black mini-skirt-style piece, expertly layered over a semi-sheer maxi-length gown, both garments studded with shiny silver eyelets. She accessorized the look with over-the-knee heeled boots and an array of silver jewelry to match the aforementioned eyelets, ranging from a layered beaded necklace to chunky rings to bejeweled earrings to fun facial piercings.
And of course, a Y2K-adjacent punk rock look wouldn’t be complete without a seriously cool hairstyle and glam to top everything off. Carthen traded in the sultry blonde 1990s-era Pamela Anderson-style updo she wore for her first Milan Fashion Week moment for a spiky black pixie cut. Still, our personal favorite part of the entire look might be her incredible glam—especially the dramatic graphic eyeliner and a contrasting lined lip—which was done to perfection by talented makeup artist Ngozi Edeme.
Fans are obsessed with Carthen’s elevated goth style
One look at the packed comment section under Carthen’s new photo drop will tell you exactly how the model’s many fans and famous friends feel about her latest look. In a word? Obsessed!
“Hi Siri—play rock star by Rihanna 🔥🔥🔥,” a comment penned.
“VAMPLANDRIA IS BACK,” one fan added. “If only Buffy was still on air ‘cause she is a SLAYER.”
“It’s actually [Olandria] Fashion Week! Sorry, Milan,” another user joked—and we’d absolutely have to agree with them!