Low-rise denim is back in style, and so too is the Canadian tuxedo, according to Alix Earle. The content creator, reality television star and model wore an all-denim ensemble from head to toe while attending the Texas vs. LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge over the weekend.

While denim-on-denim can sometimes be a polarizing fashion choice, we’ve got to say, after seeing Earle’s fashionable display on the football field, we’re all in on the trend. The Earle Meets World star wore a button-up bustier top, which she paired with low-rise jeans in a matching wash. The 25-year-old New Jersey native rounded out her look with a pair of black pointed-toe heels adorned with snakeskin detail and jewelry by SETTE.

And in case you’re just as obsessed with Earle’s denim look as we are, we’ve got good news for you! Los Angeles-based brand, REVICE Denim, identified exactly which pieces the Get Real With Me star wore for game day on Instagram. Shop the look approved by the Reale Actives founder below.

Shop Alix Earle’s denim-on-denim look

Revice Denim

This corset top features sculpted cups is designed to snatch your waist. Pre-order now, as the garment is expected to ship on Dec. 21—just in time to gift to yourself for Christmas.

Revice Denim

Low-rise girlies, this pair of denim is for you! Featuring a vintage light wash, the boot cut is great for showing off your favorite shoes. Plus, since these jeans are constructed of a cotton-spandex blend, they’re incredibly comfortable.

In addition to attending the star-studded game on Saturday, Nov. 14, which saw the Longhorns beat the Tigers by a final score of 22-21, Earle promoted SipMargs, the canned cocktail brand for which she is an investor and brand partner. She passed out beverages at a tailgate, while Earle was also on hand for afterparty celebrations.

“Baton Rouge .. there's a new marg in town,” the entrepreneur declared in an Instagram carousel recap posted to her feed on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“let’s geaux,” former gymnast and LSU graduate Olivia Dunne cheered in the comments section.

“Best day ever💛💜,” the official SipMargs account cheered.

“i can’t believe you went to louisiana without me 💔,” sister Ashtin Earle, who graduated from Tulane University, wrote.

“As an lsu girlie, love,” one fan added.

“We love you😍🐅,” another user added.

More SI Lifestyle fashion content