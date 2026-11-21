Alix Earle’s skincare brand, Reale Actives, is catered to those who, like the content creator, are no stranger to acne struggles. In fact, in a new TikTok posted to her account earlier this week, the 25-year-old New Jersey native shared that she is currently in the midst of a breakout.

While Earle connected her present skin struggles to testing out a new Reale Actives product (which, she noted, won’t be available for purchase until it launches in 2028!), the University of Miami graduate also shared a few tips and tricks with her 8.7 million followers on the platform—including the way she uses one best-selling Reale Actives product in particular to fight acne.

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While the brand’s Go Calm Azelaic Acid ($39) is part of her daytime skincare routine, Earle noted that she reaches for Go Deep, an 8% mandelic acid treatment, at nighttime. And while the product, which helps to clarify and resurface skin, can be applied to your entire complexion a few times a week, Earle often uses it as a spot treatment.

“This is also really great like spot treatment,” the Earle Meets World star explained in her “get ready with me” clip. “Like, if you don’t want to use it on your whole entire face, if you use it on one thing, like this [blemish] is really deep ... So I’ll spot treat with [mandelic acid] or [use it] on my back. I put the mandelic on it, two nights [later it’s] gone.”

At the end of demonstrating her skincare routine, Earle appeared to apply some muted green pimple patches to her face—prompting plenty of fans in the comments section of her post to predict that Reale Actives will soon launch its own line of pimple patches.

“Reale actives pimple patches coming soon....” one fan predicted.

“The pimple patches 👀 we need,” someone else added.

“I see that reale patch,” another offered.

Meanwhile, other followers chimed in to ask for a variety of other products to be added to the Reale Actives product lineup. “I just want a sunscreen from ya’ll,” one fan pleaded, while another added, “Neeeeed eye patches please.”

Shop the complete lineup of Reale Actives products here, and find the brand’s new Reale Minis ($80) travel-sized lineup (a.k.a the perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season) here.

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