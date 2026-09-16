Alix Earle’s Candid Reaction to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Premiere Leaves Fans in Stitches

In case you missed it, Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars premiered last night, Tuesday, Sept. 16. We recapped all the action for you live here, including all of the Night 1 dances, scores and the evening’s elimination. And while we’re thrilled to have DWTS back on our TV screens each week this fall, it appears that former contestant Alix Earle is a little less enthused.

The model and Season 34 contestant, who was runner-up alongside her professional dance partner, Latin and ballroom dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, last year, shared a comical TikTok last night as she watched the show’s opening number, set to “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn. The choreography was performed by the show’s professional dancers and troupe cast members, including Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

In the TikTok shared with her 8.7 million followers on the platform, Earle recorded herself watching the performance with a forlorn look on her face. She panned the camera from her face to her television screen while the message “This is worse than seeing an ex” popped up on screen.

“I want to go back,” the 25-year-old content creator pleaded in her caption, clearly missing her days on the ABC show.

“😂😂 You’re still #1 Al,” Chmerkovskiy commented, while Johnson added “Come back to us NOW 🥹.”

“just come perform in a special number,” pro dancer Ezra Sosa pleaded, which earned a series of emoji back from Earle: “🤸🤸🤸.”

“Hahahaha come back to the ballroom!” ballroom dancer Alan Bersten added.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy | Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Meanwhile, other followers appreciated Earle’s humor and reminded her that they will always remember her time on the show fondly.

“Alix don’t worry we miss you too. Literally opened up my text 25123 and it was left on ‘ALIX,’” someone else wrote.

“My 5 year old daughter calls dwts the ‘Alix Earle show’ and cried when I told her you weren’t on it anymore,” another user shared.

“Should be illegal for Val to have any other dancing partner 😅,” another comment read. This season, the 40-year-old dancer is paired with The Rookie actor and Step Up star Jenna Dewan.

While last night’s premiere episode saw the eight male celebrity contestants perform their first numbers in the ballroom, tonight, the eight women will have the opportunity to take center stage. Unfortunately, Conner Leavitt (of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) and Adele Zaikman (the winner of Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro) were sent home on Tuesday night.

Be sure to tune into the action live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see the conclusion of the season’s two-night premiere arc, which will ultimately end with one more contestant heading home.

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