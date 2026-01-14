Alix Earle’s Elegant Girls’ Night Out Look Features an Incredibly Stylish Detail
Alix Earle. That’s it. That’s the full statement.
The internet personality has done it again. And by “again,” we mean she’s taken to her Instagram to deliver yet another fire series of photos. This time, her snapshots put a spotlight on a daring chocolate brown dress with details so couture that the celeb practically oozed luxury.
One will immediately take notice of the cowl cut on the back of the piece, a striking addition that makes a statement all on its own. Other noteworthy aspects include the way the dress drapes onto the floor, making Earle look as though she were dipped in chocolate before her evening. She easily earned even more points for the long sleeves.
Another chic detail of Earle’s girls’ night out attire was her sleek bun, as her blonde tresses packed into this hairstyle gave her an unbeatable, dazzling energy. Understated jewelry pieces also really made this moment sing, working well as finishing touches.
Last but not least, her flawless makeup. A natural beat, mixed with a shimmering gloss, allowed this to be one of the best looks of her January catalogue so far.
If fans need a little more of Earle to get them through the week, they should look no further than her TikTok to see what she’s up to. For example, her latest videos informed her audience that she recently took a trip to her hometown in New Jersey to not only catch up with friends and family, but also engage in a pretty hardcore workout.
“I went to go do pilates, which kicked my butt. My legs were shaking and quaking,” Earle explained. “And then afterwards, I went to the gym to go to the sauna, which I found out I had a membership that I didn’t know I had, probably since like high school.”
Once she concluded her return to the Garden State, the 25-year-old headed to the Golden State to get back to the swing of things. While on her flight back, Earle could be seen snoozing away in her chair, with her dog Asia not too far away.
Between looking stunning during girls’ nights out, traveling back home for a bit and bonding with her dog, Earle’s life updates are as chill as ever.