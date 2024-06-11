SI LifeStyle

Alix Earle Loves This Super Sheer Bronzer for a Glowy, Natural Summer Look

The content creator and SI Swimsuit model recently tried a product from Merit Beauty.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle is visiting her grandmother in Wisconsin and sharing the most adorable social media content along the way. As a lover of all things beauty and skincare, Earle is keeping her routine pretty minimal while spending quality time with family—and she’s sharing the easy-to-use, low-stakes products that have made their way into her simple summer glam.

In a new TikTok, the SI Swimsuit model, who starred on the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue, filmed herself fresh out of the shower with just a few minutes before she had to leave for a family barbecue. The New Jersey native started off with her tried-and-true NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer ($32) and then decided to add a subtle flush of color to her cheeks with Merit’s bronzing balm.

Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Sculpting Bronzer, $30 (sephora.com)

merit bronze balm
sephora.com

“I wasn’t sure how I felt about this Merit bronzing stick, but I actually love it,” she stated. “I got the shade ‘Seine.’”

The 23-year-old applied the product straight onto her cheekbones, eye creases and the perimeter of her forehead before blending it out with the Makeup by Mario Dual-Ended Brush ($30). Earle finished the look with blush, some powder bronzer and lip liner, and opted for a no-mascara moment.

She then showed off her outfit, a cute maxi denim dress and color-blocked pastel cardigan, which she accessorized with a multicolored beaded necklace, small gold hoops and tinted oversized sunglasses.

