Alix Earle Opted for This Trending Hairstyle on Several Occasions During Her Trip to Cannes
For months now, red carpets have been overrun with one particularly sleek hairstyle: the wet hair look. Much as it sounds, the style makes it appear as though you’re rocking a fresh-out-of-the-shower hairdo, except that it never dries.
For social media star Alix Earle, its simple, no-fuss sleekness made the style a perfect complement to her stunning fashion during her recent trip to Cannes, France. In a recent Instagram roundup from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the 23-year-old paired a handful of night out outfits with the stunningly sophisticated down-do.
She added the style to a pair of patterned gowns (one of which came from luxury designer Ferragamo) and a black strapless mini, proving that the hairstyle is just as versatile as we thought. And it wasn’t the first time she’s donned the ’do for a night out on the town. It’s become somewhat of a staple for the young content creator, who has posted her process to achieving the look on TikTok before.
All of this is to say, this summer might just be the season of wet hair. In any case, we’re feeling inspired. If you’re looking to replicate the style, but—like us—don’t have hair quite as straight (or as long) as Earle’s, no need to worry. A variety of celebrities over the past few months have proven that the style isn’t simply fit for long, straight hair.
If you have curls but want to make the wet hair look work, look no further than Rihanna for your effortless inspiration.
The point is, Earle proved the style can be paired with just about any fashion choice, but various celebrities have proven that the look isn’t just reserved for those with straight hair. So, if you’re seeking out a sleek hairstyle to sport this summer, look no further.