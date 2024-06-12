Alix Earle Swears by This 3-Step Routine the Morning After a Long Night Out
Alix Earle is the queen of having a fabulous night out no matter what big city or sleepy town she’s in. And you best believe the content creator will be awake and ready to go the next morning, whether for a work obligation, family brunch or simple coffee and bagel with boyfriend Braxton Berrios.
The SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover star shared in a recent TikTok that she’s got a quick and easy three-step skincare hack when it comes to looking fresh the morning after a late night. Earle is not afraid to admit when she looks a little rough, and doesn’t always want to wear makeup early in the day—especially as someone who struggles with acne-prone skin. The New Jersey native has always candidly shared her skincare and Accutane journey with followers, in addition to her latest and greatest beauty tips.
“I look pretty terrible right now [and] we're gonna go out to grab some coffee, so I need to make myself look a little bit more alive,” the Hot Mess podcast host said with a yawn in a recent video. “I have a little three step hack here that helps me after a long night.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Brightening Eye Crème, $44 (sephora.com)
Earle started with this hydrating, brightening eye cream that’s infused with vitamin C and hardy orange extract, an antioxidant-rich plant that helps to reduce the look of dark spots. She immediately noticed a subtle difference in how awake her eyes looked.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Eye Sticks, $35 (sephora.com)
“Truly, this vitamin CC stick has been like a game-changer for me,” the University of Miami graduate said. “[It makes you] look illuminated and glowy. It’s like my no makeup-makeup. [My] dark circles are gone.”
Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment, $22 (sephora.com)
Earle finished the routine with this slightly-tinted, ultra juicy, hydrating lip product that has totally taken over the TikTok beauty community.